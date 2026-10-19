Dance festival celebrates institute’s 100th anniversary in Lima, Peru

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Aspects of Peruvian culture are showcased during a dance festival for the 100th anniversary of Institutes of Religion in Lima, Peru, Sept. 26, 2026.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Institutes of Religion of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Lima North Institute of Religion held a dance festival at the institute in Lima, Peru.

Ten stakes from north Lima participated, with each stake presenting a representative dance. The celebration on Saturday, Sept. 26, brought together more than 1,500 people, according to the Church’s Peru Newsroom. The report explained how the young adults were able to share their talents and meet more people in their communities. And the event provided an opportunity to appreciate diverse cultural expressions from Peru, strengthen friendship and participation, and build unity.

A jury specializing in Peruvian dance and culture evaluated the dances. While each delegation was recognized for its effort, dedication and enthusiasm, the Lima Perú Comas Stake won first place with their performance of the dance “Torollay Pukllay,” which stood out for its presentation and participation.

Young single adults and their leaders organized and carried out the event. Missionaries from the Perú Lima North Mission were also present to welcome and guide the friends of the Church who attended the gathering.

All throughout this year, institutes around the world are celebrating the 100th anniversary of institute, which began in the fall of 1926 near a college campus in Moscow, Idaho, with just 25 students.

Today, institute is a thriving global program with more than 2,700 locations in more than 170 countries in 39 languages.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks has invited young adults to consistently attend institute, calling it “one of the greatest opportunities to learn, gather and lift others.”

Participants take part in a dance festival for the 100th anniversary of Institutes of Religion in Lima, Peru, Sept. 26, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Participants celebrate at a dance festival commemorating the 100th anniversary of Institutes of Religion in Lima, Peru, Sept. 26, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dancers take part in a festival held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Institutes of Religion in Lima, Peru, Sept. 26, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A dance shows part of Peruvian culture during a festival held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Institutes of Religion in Lima, Peru, Sept. 26, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A dance shows Peruvian culture during a festival held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Institutes of Religion in Lima, Peru, Sept. 26, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints