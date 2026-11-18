Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman; President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes discuss the 2027 youth theme while recording the “Rejoice in Christ” 2027 Worldwide Event for Youth in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, which will be released on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027.

Youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are invited to watch a worldwide event, available on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027, featuring the 2027 youth theme, “Rejoice in Christ.”

The prerecorded video will include messages for youth from President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman.

The video can be used during a Sunday meeting or as part of a weekday activity. Youth and leaders in wards or branches are encouraged to gather to watch the video at a time and location that best suits their needs and circumstances, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The focus of this broadcast will be to help youth understand the 2027 youth theme, “Rejoice in Christ,” which is also the theme of the Salt Lake Temple Celebration. It comes from Philippians 4:4, which reads, “Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.”

Youth participate in a recording for the January 2027 worldwide youth event at the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The "Rejoice in Christ" broadcast will be available on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

How to watch the 2027 worldwide event for youth

Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027, the video will be available on the following channels in multiple languages:

Previous years’ youth events with Church leaders can be found in Gospel Library under Videos and Images > Broadcasts and Devotionals > Youth Events.

2027 youth theme music and other resources

Resources for the 2027 theme — such as the logo, music and artwork — can be found on youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Youth tile of the Gospel Library app.

Each year, a scriptural theme is selected from that year’s scripture study of “Come, Follow Me,” to encourage, inspire and unite youth around the world. The theme is used in a variety of youth theme experiences, including music, devotionals, conferences, camps, broadcasts, Faith walks, artwork and other resources. Parents and youth leaders are encouraged to teach principles from the theme at home and at church throughout the year.