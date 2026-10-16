2027 youth theme logo, music, other resources now available

Resources are now available to support the 2027 youth theme for young men and young women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The theme is “Rejoice in Christ” — based on Philippians 4:4, which reads, “Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.”

This is also the theme for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, which was announced on Sept. 1. Corresponding resources have started to be published in some languages on youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library for youth, their parents and their leaders. Notifications will be sent when additional languages are available.

These resources include the logo, theme song, additional music, sheet music and downloadable artwork — such as posters, banners and stickers.

The logo is a silhouette-style, black-and-white drawing of the Salt Lake Temple on a grey background with a gold door and gold Angel Moroni statue.

The 2027 youth theme logo with the words, "Rejoice in Christ," based on Philippians 4:4. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The 2027 music album “Rejoice in Christ” includes the title track and six other songs including “Known (YM Theme)” and “One in a Million (YW Theme).” The album is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, the Church’s youth website, the Strive To Be YouTube channel, Gospel Library online and the Gospel Library app under Library, then Music, then Youth Music.

Music will be shared in languages as it becomes available. Resources for “Rejoice in Christ” music theme experiences, and the 2027 youth theme video will be released at a later time.

Additional resources will be available in the January 2027 issue of the For the Strength of Youth magazine. A “Rejoice in Christ” Worldwide Discussion for Youth will be available on Jan. 16, 2027.

The 2027 youth album "Rejoice in Christ" is pictured on the Church's youth website. | Screenshot from youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Each year, a youth theme is chosen to encourage, inspire and unite youth around the world who are striving to follow Jesus Christ. The theme is typically a motto or a phrase based on a scriptural passage. Songs, artwork and other materials have been created to help youth and their leaders incorporate the theme in their activities, church meetings and personal lives.

Parents and youth leaders are encouraged to teach principles from the theme at home and at church throughout the year. The theme can be used as a topic for sacrament meeting talks given by youth and can provide focus for youth activities, including camps, youth conferences and devotionals. The theme will be emphasized during For the Strength of Youth conferences and worldwide youth devotionals.