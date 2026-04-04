Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

President Dallin H. Oaks, center, waves as he enters with President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, second from right, and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, right, at the start of the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, announced that seven General Authority Seventies will be given emeritus status on Aug. 1. Additionally, eight new General Authority Seventies were called and a new Primary General Presidency was announced, effective Aug. 1.

The session was conducted by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Scott D. Whiting, General Authority Seventy, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by a combined choir from Brigham Young University–Idaho; they were directed by Atina Coates, Eda Ashby, Paul Busselberg and Randall Kempton, and accompanied by organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples.

Speakers