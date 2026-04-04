Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

The Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4.
President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, announced that seven General Authority Seventies will be given emeritus status on Aug. 1. Additionally, eight new General Authority Seventies were called and a new Primary General Presidency was announced, effective Aug. 1.
The session was conducted by
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Scott D. Whiting, General Authority Seventy, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.
Music was provided by a combined choir from Brigham Young University–Idaho; they were directed by Atina Coates, Eda Ashby, Paul Busselberg and Randall Kempton, and accompanied by organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples.
Speakers Photo Gallery: 1 of 15 From right, Theresa A. Collins, incoming second counselor in the Primary General Presidency, greets incoming Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota while they’re joined by Nina M. Garfield, incoming first counselor in the Primary General Presidency, after taking their seats on the rostrum after sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 2 of 15 Elder Gérald Caussé, right, and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, give a sustaining vote during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 3 of 15 Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy, bottom left, talks with outgoing Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, while she’s joined by Sister Amy A. Wright, outgoing first counselor in the Primary General Presidency, center left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary General Presidency, center right, during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 4 of 15 Conferencegoers give sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 5 of 15 Sister Amy A. Wright, outgoing first counselor in the Primary General Presidency, right, greets President Rosemary K. Chibota, incoming president of the Primary General Presidency, left, as they’re joined by Sister Theresa A. Collins, incoming second counselor in the Primary General Presidency, center, after sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 6 of 15 Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducts the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 7 of 15 Conference-goers and church leaders give sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 8 of 15 Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 9 of 15 Elder Eduardo F. Ortega, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 10 of 15 Elder Wan-Liang Wu, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 11 of 15 Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 12 of 15 Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 13 of 15 Elder Brian J. Holmes, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 14 of 15 Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 15 of 15 Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints