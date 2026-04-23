Episode 291: Young Women general presidency celebrates new names for Young Women groups

The First Presidency announced new names for Young Women age groups on Monday, April 20, and young women around the world reacted quickly to the news.

As those young women learn about and begin to embrace the new names of Builders of Faith, Messengers of Hope, and Gatherers of Light, the Young Women general presidency of the Church rejoices with them.

In this episode of the Church News podcast, special guest host Sarah Jane Weaver, Church News executive editor, speaks with Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus.

Together, they discuss the doctrinal meaning behind each of the three names and the celebrations they hope will take place across the globe. They also explain the divine identity that these new names can help young women feel as they learn about Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation and Jesus Christ and His Atonement.

Listen to this episode of the Church News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS, YouTube or wherever you get podcasts.

Transcript:

Jon Ryan Jensen: Welcome to the Church News podcast. I’m Church News editor Ryan Jensen. This special episode of the Church News podcast is hosted by Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver as she speaks with the Young Women general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

0:17

Sarah Jane Weaver: This has been a very exciting week, and we’re here for a special edition of the Church News podcast with the Young Women general presidency. Today, we’re excited to welcome President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus. And we’re here because the Young Women has new age-group designations.

President Emily Belle Freeman: We are so excited about this.

0:43

Sarah Jane Weaver: So, let’s just start and have you tell us what they are.

President Emily Belle Freeman: OK, so the young women will now be named for the 12- and 13-year-olds, Builders of Faith; for the 14- and 15-year-olds, Messengers of Hope; and for 16 years and older, Gatherers of Light.

1:02

Sarah Jane Weaver: Well, I think as far as things that will impact young women and their spiritual identity, this is so important and so exciting.

Now, I want to read what the First Presidency said about this announcement. They wrote that the name should “help young women understand their divine place in God’s work, to represent their spiritual dignity as His beloved daughters and to highlight their progression.”

And so, as we start, let’s just play off of that. How do these names play into the spiritual identity of young women across the globe?

1:39

President Emily Belle Freeman: Oh, that is so fun. And I love — this is one of my favorite parts of that statement, were those three things that they talked about, where they talked about their place, No. 1, what is their place in God’s work? Their dignity, which I love the thought of that. And then the last one, their progression. And as we think about each of those things in this name, I’m sure you both will have things that you want to say on that.

But one of the things that I love the most as we think about these names is looking at women in scripture. And they were not quiet women. They were women who were difference makers. They were interacting in everything that was happening. And we talked a lot about some of the women in scripture that we look up to and admire, including Eve and Mary and the woman at the well and Mary Magdalene and Emma Smith. And each of these women were builders of faith. They were messengers of hope. They were gatherers of light. That’s who they were.

And we spent one whole council together talking with the women in our council about, “Let’s list all of the builders of faith in scripture. And let’s list all the messengers of hope in scripture. And let’s list all the gatherers of light in scripture.” And you wish you could have seen the board with all of these names as we counseled about this and as we think about that dignity and their purpose and their place. This is not just this generation that lives today, but we are building on the shoulders of giants who went before.

3:22

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: I want to add to everything that you said, that this is showing a path, and how important is it to have a path? Is it to know what’s next? How can I be prepared to do what things? So I think it will be a blessing for the young girls.

3:37

Sister Tamara W. Runia: We often hear the rising generation described as being on this path but also on this kind of lifelong journey of discipleship, this arc of discipleship. And I think these names will help them as they gain testimony, as they progress, as they draw closer to the Savior.

And I think the thing that I love about the names specifically is that two things can happen, as you say, a Builder of Faith. It’s personal. This young woman can think, “OK, I need to increase my faith in Jesus Christ.” But also, that can be the mirror that she sees, but also a window for her to look out and see others and think, “I can help others build their faith. I can be a messenger of hope. I can help gather Christ’s light and reflect that back to others.” And I think that’s such a beautiful thing, that there are two things that are happening with the names. They’re a mirror, and they’re a window.

4:31

Sarah Jane Weaver: Well, and for many years, the young women have been known by their age or maybe as the older young women and the younger young women, and that was fine. But what process does it take?

How do you go about giving an age designation with a name for young women?

4:51

President Emily Belle Freeman: And I think it’s important to talk about this, because at the time that was done, we look at a Relief Society, and when you look at Young Women next to Relief Society, it makes sense that you would have that designated group name. And that’s important. And we will still have that name of “Young Women.” And that is our group, and that is who we will always be.

But one thing we quickly noticed is we are also in a conjoint program with the Young Men of the Church. And so we’re talking a lot about an age group and a quorum. And as we call out those names, we found it was really important for the young women to have a companion name that also allowed them to have a responsibility and a role and something that they could do and be a part of and a cause.

Sarah Jane Weaver: When you compare those to stewardships and responsibilities and potential, they even become more important.

President Emily Belle Freeman: Yes.

5:55

Sarah Jane Weaver: So, the process, how long does it take? How do you go about naming a group?

President Emily Belle Freeman: Yes. It took a long time. We started talking about this at the very beginning of our presidency and found that the previous presidency had also been discussing this. I don’t know if people realize that this isn’t something that just happened overnight, but this took a lot of prayer and a lot of counseling together. And as we counseled, we had to think bigger than just right here.

This is an international Church, and these had to be names that would work across the entire world. And that filled our conversation on our council. We speak four different languages, and between that and then the AOAs [area organization advisers] throughout the world, as we counseled on each of these words and what they would mean and how they would be translated, that became an important part.

And counseling is such an important part of the work that we do. And so it started small and moved to our council, and then it moved to the Quorum of the Twelve and finally to the First Presidency. And at each step, adjustments came and counsel came, and we would go back and think again. Until finally there came a moment where there just was a confirmation that these names would actually work.

7:25

Sarah Jane Weaver: Well, and there had to be some challenges to finding a name that would work. You mentioned language. Were there others?

President Emily Belle Freeman: Yeah, and so, Andrea, talk a little bit about the languages.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: So, translation was one. And also cultures, because the Church is global, and so we have different cultures, and we have also different languages. So, we wanted to use a phrase that was easier to convey a concept, and not only one word that you are more tight in order to translate that and translate with everything that we want to convey in that word. So that’s why we were choosing phrases and really prayed for inspiration to do something that it would be fine or able to be translated in different languages with the same meaning.

So, yeah, it was a process, but it was a wonderful process. Counseling also, President Freeman was talking about councils, and I love this phrase from President [M. Russell] Ballard when he said, “When we are united, we are unstoppable.” And we were united. Every presidency, it’s a council, and also with our council, and, well, them. So we were united, and inspiration came.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, left, and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speak Wednesday, April 22, 2026, on the Church News podcast. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

8:46

Sister Tamara W. Runia: It’s just been a wonderful journey. It’s been exciting, really, to have those different iterations and come back and pray about it and kind of go to the whiteboard. I really wish you had taken pictures of that. Maybe we did, throughout the whole process. But I think there was some historical underpinnings, right? Do you want to talk about that?

9:05

President Emily Belle Freeman: Yeah, so as we thought about names, we wanted these names to be not just something that three women thought of over lunch. We really wanted to put some thought into where we had come from and where we were going.

And at the very beginning of our presidency, one of the very first things that I did was to read everything that I could find about the Young Women program of the Church. And we would sit in those beginning days and go through all of these books and just talk about. Sometimes there is great power if you know where you have come from, and when you can find the roots of who you were, it actually can give life to who you can become.

And in part of the reading of all of these things, there was a moment when I stumbled on names. The young women have been different names for all through the Church. There just have been, at different times, different names. And we kind of looked at each of them and the reason why those were the names at that time. And in the early 1900s, the girls had names that are very similar to what we will be using now. And they called themselves “builders” and “gatherers.”

And when I saw those names, I came and I was like, “Listen, how awesome this is.” They had a work, they had a purpose, they had something to look at and think, “I can do something with this.” And we started there and just thought about, “OK, what would that actually look like today for these girls? What would they be building? What would they be gathering? What would their message be?” And those roots were part of what compelled us to where we got.

That was not the only thing. Then we dove into scripture, like we talked about, and looked at all of the women in scripture. And then we studied the character of Christ and looked at how all of these names would help us to understand that better. And as we did each of those, as we went through that process, we learned things, and we were led. Until finally there was a moment after a lot of counsel and a lot of discussion and a lot of prayer — a lot of prayer — that we arrived at just a sweet moment of confirmation.

And I don’t think any of the three of us will ever forget that day. And one of my favorite parts of that day is we walked out of the First Presidency office. I was in the front, and Tammy and Andrea were right behind me, and they just jumped right on top of me, both of them did, and we just hugged. And Elder [David A.] Bednar was with us on that day, and he said, “There is a lot to remember about this day, but the picture I will keep with me always is the picture of you three standing in the middle of this room in that embrace.” And I think that was a sweet moment for all three of us.

12:36

Sarah Jane Weaver: So, I love that image of an embrace and unity and confirmation from the Spirit, that this was the right designation at the right time.

What can you tell us about that meeting with the First Presidency? They had to also express confidence in these names.

12:57

President Emily Belle Freeman: One of the things that I love the most about President Dallin H. Oaks is how much he loves the women and the young women of the Church. And we have felt that since the very moment he was called to be the Prophet. And as we listened to him speak about these young women and the women of the Church, it is with the highest regard and dignity. And that moment was no different.

As we sat there with him and we listened to him, and as he thought about each of these names and their presidency counseled about these names, what I walked out from that meeting remembering is how much he loves the young women of the Church, but more importantly, how much he believes in the young women of the Church.

13:50

Sarah Jane Weaver: Now, we’re just a few weeks away from sustaining President Oaks as President and Prophet of the Church in a solemn assembly.

What do you want the young women to know and understand about our Prophet?

14:05

Sister Tamara W. Runia: I love this idea that he loves women, he loves Heavenly Father’s daughters. But also, he has an idea, a feeling that they have potential, that they have a future that is bright. And I know that President [Russell M.] Nelson had the same feeling when he talked about them being unusually gifted.

And I have felt that from our prophets, seers and revelators, that these young people, these young women, came to this earth wired for inclusion, for including others, for seeing past differences and outward appearances and present circumstances and just loving like Christ. And I feel like that direction has come from prophets, seers and revelators who trust them, this rising generation, and know their potential, that they’ve been held in reserve to come forth at this time in the winding-up scenes in this last final dispensation.

15:03

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: Well, to be in the solemn assembly was an experience that I will never forget. It was really special in my heart. I felt the Holy Ghost very, very powerful confirming that this is the Prophet of the Church. So I know that we don’t need to be in Salt Lake City to have that testimony of the Prophet. You can have it wherever you live, just by kneeling and asking Heavenly Father about that. But it was a beautiful confirmation one more time that He is my Prophet. Beautiful.

President Emily Belle Freeman: One of my favorite memories from that moment will be sitting and watching the young women stand up all through the Conference Center and imagining them throughout the entire world and thinking to myself, “These are young women who know who the Prophet is and who sustain him and who follow them.” And there was so much strength for me in that moment.

16:08

Sarah Jane Weaver: And we felt that moment. I was in the Deseret News newsroom, a whole bunch of reporters, and we felt it through the TV. We felt a confirmation of President Oaks being the Prophet for this age.

Now, I want to talk about one thing: three words. That’s a lot of words. That’s two more words than one word.

Sister Tamara W. Runia: Yes, well said.

16:32

Sarah Jane Weaver: When you think about it, is there something that makes phrases easier to translate? Is there a reason for three words?

President Emily Belle Freeman: We’re going to let Andrea talk about this. We were so happy Andrea was in our presidency as we went through this process. Because I only speak English, a little bit of German. You’re un poquito español [a little Spanish].

Sister Tamara W. Runia: Yes, solamente un poquito [only a little].

President Emily Belle Freeman: You have some Spanish there, but not enough to realize how important getting these names right internationally would be. And Andrea became for us a steady sounding board from the very beginning of, “No, that will not work because of this, this and this.” It just was a constant — we were waiting for that confirmation from Andrea that, “Yes, I think in this many languages, this would work.” And at the end of the day, the translation is what took the longest, to settle on something that would work. But you are wiser about that.

17:39

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: No, you explained very well. Yes, three words, a concept is much easier to understand than when you have only one word, only one choice. And we need to remember that we have Mandarin, we have Quechua, we have so many languages, and sometimes they don’t have a word, exactly the word to translate and to convey all the meaning that we want to have in that word.

So, well, that was the reason for why we have a phrase. And, well, different cultures, different languages, but only one message that we want to transmit and a very important message that we want the girls to really understand.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks Wednesday, April 22, 2026, on the Church News podcast. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

18:23

Sarah Jane Weaver: Now, last Sunday was Sunday School. This next Sunday, everyone around the world is going to be meeting for Young Women. And for the first time, young women are going to be able to be together with their advisers and celebrate these new names.

What do you want to have happen on Sunday?

18:43

President Emily Belle Freeman: Oh, this is so fun to think about. And can I —

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: Sorry, you used exactly the word, because it’s a “celebration.” You said that they will be celebrating. This is what we want. We want them to be celebrating on Sunday.

President Emily Belle Freeman: Yes, we do. We want them to be celebrating it. I wondered if I could read a letter that my daughter wrote me the day the names came out. And this was such a sweet experience for me as a mom to think about this. And I don’t know why, but I actually hadn’t thought about Sunday. I had thought about April 20, the day the names were going to be released. And I hadn’t even thought to Sunday until this letter came.

And she said this. She texted this to me: “I wish I had a daughter in Young Women today. And if I did, I would have checked her out of school, and I would have told her about the big announcement. And I would have said, ‘This is who you are meant to be.’ I would have taught her what it means to be a Builder of Faith, a Messenger of Hope or a Gatherer of Light, to learn through doctrine together what it really means to be a young woman in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Because today, every girl was reminded that she has a purpose, and this day should be remembered. We would go buy a new dress to wear to church on Sunday to remember this moment. We would have made a poster to hang in her room.

“I’m so sad I was released from serving in Young Women, or I would have celebrated with my girls this Sunday. I would have decorated the room, made posters and taught my girls about women in scripture who represented each of these names. I would have shown how each of these names pointed to a character of Christ. We, as women, are going to show these girls what it really means to be a Builder of Faith, a Messenger of Hope and a Gatherer of Light.

“How we respond to this will be how these girls learn to see themselves. How we embrace these names is how these girls will embrace their purpose in Young Women, and we all need to remember that. We are God’s girls, and He has a great work for each of us. And today is a day worth celebrating with daughters or with the girls you take care of and love. Today is for the girls, God’s girls, Builders of Faith, Messengers of Hope, Gatherers of Light.”

And I finished reading this text, and I thought to myself — my first thought was, “Yes. What is everyone doing on Sunday?” I was so excited to just think about that moment. And it was so cute to have one of my own daughters hear that announcement and immediately sit down and start texting of this day. This day is for the girls. And what a sweet moment that was.

21:52

Sister Tamara W. Runia: And I will probably show up at one of my granddaughters’ wards, just kind of sneak in. I have granddaughters Grace, Margo, Piper and Dagny who are in the Young Women’s program. And especially for Grace, who is a senior, it’s been six years since she has had a name that has purpose and identity. And so I’m so grateful that this is happening before she graduates, that she’ll have this experience on Sunday. And, yeah, this is going to be a celebration, just as you both said.

22:24

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: I will add also that I would love for the girls to feel the love of the Savior this Sunday, this particular Sunday, through the love of their leaders. Through their leaders, to feel that, “Yes, this is it.”

Sister Tamara W. Runia: Well, and I think that’s one of the greatest things about a calling. When you’re called and set apart, I believe that you are entitled to an added measure of God’s love for those that you serve and serve with. And we have been able to feel that so keenly, and it’s a really special thing.

Sometimes I’ve struggled to feel God’s love, but I have felt it in such immense ways for these girls, these young women, and it’s been almost a gift for me to realize, “OK, if Heavenly Father feels this way about His daughters that we have watched care over and their leaders, He must feel this way about me.” And so it has been a gift to feel that love for them.

23:18

Sarah Jane Weaver: Well, I have three daughters. They’re all in their 20s now. But the Church News app push went out, and the family text chain immediately was like —

Sister Tamara W. Runia: Did it just blow up?

Sarah Jane Weaver: “Did you see this? Did you see this? There are names now.” And that meant something to them.

But I want to talk about the doctrinal significance, because it probably should have meant more to them than it did.

23:43

President Emily Belle Freeman: And I think for us, one of our favorite parts of these names was looking into scripture that would support each of these names. And as we read about each of those scriptures that go with these names, we loved the lessons that were coming. And this is true, there are so many scriptures we could have chosen. But as we sat down and counseled together and thought through these scriptures with all of the Church leaders that were counseling together, I love the three that we arrived at and the importance that they teach us.

The Builders of Faith who will build their foundation on Jesus Christ, and we find that reference in the book of Ephesians [2:20]. We see that all through scripture, but that thought about being built upon that cornerstone and Jesus Christ was important to us. You love the messengers of hope.

24:45

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: In Mosiah 18 [verses 8-9], we read about those who “bear one another’s burdens,” “comfort those that stand in need of comfort” and “mourn with those that mourn.” We can be Messengers of Hope and give hope to the people by ministering, by helping them, by comforting them.

So I think that it’s a beautiful scripture that can help us to see, “How am I doing? What else can I do for others? In which way can I help?” And to be a messenger, also, I love that; that, “OK, I have something to do. I can be a messenger of this good news. I can do good for the people in my family, in my ward, at school, in the community. I can do that.

25:30

Sister Tamara W. Runia: And at all times and in all things and in all places. And I love at the end of that chapter when it talks about, “Are you willing to do these things?” And what did those people do? They clapped their hands for joy and said, “This is the desire of our hearts” (Mosiah 18:11). And I hope the young women will have that same sentiment, that “We want to do this. We want to lift those who are feeling down and minister to those who are mourning and all of those things.”

Members of the Young Women general presidency — Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor, left; President Emily Belle Freeman, center; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor, right — speak Wednesday, April 22, 2026, on the Church News podcast. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

25:57

President Emily Belle Freeman: Yes, as we think about the sacrament covenant, the covenant that we renew every week, and one of the promises that we make in that covenant is to take His name, and another is to always remember Him. And as we mourn and comfort and stand as a witness everywhere, that is the fruits of a covenant to take His name and to always remember Him. And that is part of what we do as Messengers of Hope.

And then you think about our Gatherers of Light. And I love in Doctrine and Covenants 50, verse 24, where it teaches an important principle. And I love this thought for our oldest girls, for our Gatherers of Light, that as you attract light, more light comes. And I love the thought of first what you were saying, that mirror, that they’re going to gather light. They’re going to gather what will increase the Spirit in their life. But then they are going to go forth and reflect that light for others. And what an example that will be for the world as they live up to that purpose and potential.

27:14

Sarah Jane Weaver: Well, and I tell you, when I first heard these, I thought, “Isn’t it amazing?” This is the generation of young women that President Oaks has said can go to serve missions around the world at age 18 instead of 19. And he’s put so much trust in them, and their counterparts, but he’s asked them to build the Church and gather Israel and share a message of hope and light everywhere they go, whether they embrace the opportunity to serve as missionaries or not.

27:47

President Emily Belle Freeman: Yes, I guess this will be what their generation does as we prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. And I love the thought of that, that first in those first years, they build that testimony. And then they begin to message what it is they have learned. And then they go forth, and they will gather others with that light that they carry. And that progression, that watching of them learning and growing every year and then giving what they know felt really important as we counseled about these names.

Sister Tamara W. Runia: And I love the idea that that light chases away darkness. And that can be in the daily discipleship when they’re reading their scriptures or saying their prayers. They can be gathering that light, and it really does push back the darkness.

28:42

Sarah Jane Weaver: Yeah, I love that. At the Deseret News, we often talk about how the darkness in the world — and Sheri Dew, who is our boss, has taught us this — but the darkness in the world is our opportunity for anyone who is willing to spread light.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: And when they are emulating Jesus Christ, when they are doing good things, trying to do good things, they are a light for the world.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks Wednesday, April 22, 2026, on the Church News podcast. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

29:08

Sarah Jane Weaver: For the past three years, the three of you have had the very unique opportunity to pray for and meet and think about and plead with the Lord for the young women of the Church.

What have they taught you?

President Emily Belle Freeman: Well, I think of a young woman in Micronesia on a very small island. And I’ll never forget when I met her. And they kept saying to me, “You have to meet Zoe.” And when we finally got to her, the woman who I was with said, “Ask her what her calling is.” So I said to her, “What is your calling?” And she said, “Oh, I am preparing to get my mission call. I’ve just turned in my papers, and I am waiting to be a missionary.” And I said, “Oh, that is so exciting.”

And the woman with me said, “But ask her what her calling is.” And I said, “But what is your calling?” And she said, “Oh, I teach seminary to all of the kids on the island. I’m the early morning seminary teacher.” And I said, “That is amazing. Are you a senior in high school?” And she said, “Yes, but I’ve been doing it since I was a junior.” I said, “Every morning?” “Yes.” I said, “So, you do your homework at night, and then you plan your seminary lesson?” “Yes.”

And then the woman next to me says, “But ask her what her calling is.” And I say, “But what is your calling?” And she said, “Oh, I am the Young Women president of my ward, and I have these girls.” And I looked at this young woman who was preparing for a mission and teaching early morning seminary and the Young Women president of her ward.

And in that moment, I just had the Spirit bear witness to me of the capacity of the young women of this generation and what they can do, what they bring to the world. They know who Jesus Christ is. They know His gospel. They are rising up and leading and teaching all over the world. And it was just a remarkable moment for me.

31:21

Sister Tamara W. Runia: I had the sweet experience as I’ve traveled to be outside of temples with Young Women groups and just hearing them testify of their love of the Savior and also the strength that they feel when they enter inside the temples of the Lord and how that house of the Lord is a peaceful feeling that settles on them in a world that may feel dark in other spaces.

I’ve loved hearing the young women of the Church sing about the Savior through the hymns and feel their joy in Christ. And it’s just something that I want to emulate and do better at, is singing with that same joy and that feeling the young women have.

32:04

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: I really think that this generation is amazing. They are really, really amazing. And I love when I teach the devotionals, at the end of the devotional, to sing with them the song, or theme, of that year. So after that, I will ask them, “OK, what is your favorite part in the song?” And I love it because every comment is a small or mini testimony, short testimony, of the Savior. Because they say: “OK, I love this part because of this. I love that part because of that.” And all the hands are up, and it’s so joyful for me. It’s a wonderful moment in that devotional when I see and I’m a witness of the willingness that they have to serve the Lord, to learn about the Lord, to love the Lord. And for me, it’s like a gift.

32:56

Sarah Jane Weaver: Well, and these young women are going to go out into the world and do amazing things. Some of them may get to a point where they question their place in the Lord’s kingdom.

What do you want them to know about that?

President Emily Belle Freeman: Oh, I love that question. And maybe I’ll tell you a story to begin with, that Grace will be sad I’m about to tell. But yesterday morning, I woke up so early, in the 5s, and I had just been thinking about the names that had been released the day before and pondering about them. And all of a sudden, I heard from downstairs, Grace yelled, “Mom, I need help.” And so I jumped up out of bed, and I ran to the stairs, and she said to me, “My alarm didn’t go off. I’m in charge of opening the doors for early morning seminary today. Can you go, and I will be five minutes behind you? Here are the keys.”

So I just threw on my sweats. I jumped in the car, drove down there. I wasn’t even really thinking because it was so early in the morning. I pull up to the seminary, I get out of my car, I start walking, and someone says this: “Is that President Emily Belle Freeman?” And I was like this. I was like, “Wait a minute, why didn’t I think?” And I opened the door, and everyone went in, and I went and sat in Grace’s class till she was going to get there, which was going to be so close.

And someone asked about the names. And I started talking about the great role that women have played in God’s plan since the very beginning of time. And I remember looking at that whole class — some boys and some girls — but right on the front row on the right, there was this girl. And as I spoke and I talked about those women in scripture and these names, I watched her eyes. And they went from early morning seminary eyes to “I just saw this light.” And by the time I was done talking, I just felt this fire burning in her eyes, that she had caught hold of something in that moment.

And as I thought about that and as I watched her, I thought, “This is the moment I want every one of our girls to have.” That moment when that fire just catches hold inside of her of “This is who you are, and this is who you can become. And there is a great work for you. And you come from a long line of women who have been essential to God’s work and the building up of His kingdom.”

35:49

Sister Tamara W. Runia: Beautiful. Beautifully said. I had a Young Women leader in California when I was growing up, Sister Pingree, and I remember she gave me a small booklet. And inside, she wrote this: “Your potential is far beyond your dream.” And that has always stayed with me, because at that time in my life, I didn’t feel like I had much potential. I certainly didn’t have a dream for my life. But I love that idea that these young women have a bright future. And maybe it’s going to take looking with an eye of faith to see that future that maybe they can’t see.

But I really think as we think about testimony that you just talked about and that burning inside them, they will have those moments when they question, when they wonder, “Is this for me? Do I have a place in the kingdom? And is my testimony strong? Is it built on that strong foundation?”

I love Nephi’s humble answer when he’s asked, “Knowest thou the condescension of God?” And he just says, “I know that [God loves] his children; [but] I do not know the meaning of all things” (1 Nephi 11:16-17). And that honest reply, I think, is something that has helped me, because not understanding is not the same as not believing. And there are going to be things that they don’t understand. And I’ve had that experience as well. But I still choose to believe. And they can too.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks Wednesday, April 22, 2026, on the Church News podcast. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

37:13

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: Thank you. When I was in Argentina in my Young Women years, I had a teacher that was wonderful, because every lesson she would finish with her testimony, and always she would have a personal experience about something that she was teaching. So my mind was like, “Oh, can I have that experience? Can I have the same thing?” So all this array of possibilities, my mind was absorbing, “OK, I can have this, and I can have this.”

So, if I can express a wish for these beautiful young women around the world, it will be to have a wonderful leader with a firm testimony, a leader who knows God and loves God, and then trust and love the young women. Because the influence that the leaders can have on the girls is amazing. We cannot tell about that. So the most — I always say the same — the most important leader for the girls is the leader in her ward, in her branch. So, this is my wish, to have that kind of leaders that have fire in their hearts that can transmit all this testimony to the girls.

38:36

Sarah Jane Weaver: It’s now been three days since the First Presidency made this announcement. There’s been all kinds of excitement and talk on social media. Each of you have had a chance to contemplate things. And I’m sure things have settled into your heart and into your mind.

And so, we have this tradition at the Church News podcast, and we usually end with the same question: What do you know now? And so, my question for you is: What do you know now since the Church made this announcement three days ago?

President Emily Belle Freeman: That is so good. Do you want to start?

39:12

Sister Tamara W. Runia: You bet. One of my favorite scriptures — and it was our mission scripture — is from Doctrine and Covenants, I think it’s section 123:17. And in the last three days, I have contemplated this scripture, which I think has kind of informed our experience in working on these names and also when they were introduced.

And it is this: “Let us cheerfully do all things that lie in our power; and then may we stand still, with the utmost assurance, to see the salvation of God, and for his arm to be revealed.” And I feel like that has been our experience. We’ve cheerfully gone about this work of helping these young women to restore their names and their dignity and their identity, but also now to turn this over to the Lord and to just sit back and watch His arm be revealed and have this work roll forward in this Young Women program and have them hold these names close to their heart.

40:21

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: Thank you. Well, during these three years, we were praying a lot, we were talking about that and really looked for confirmation and inspiration from God to do everything that we were doing. Because this is in our hearts to do the will of the Lord.

So, one night, I remember I was praying to Heavenly Father because I wanted to have a confirmation that everything that we were talking about, that we were counseling about, was really inspiration. And I was asking, “What is the purpose of all these changes and names and everything? What is the purpose?” And I needed a confirmation from God.

So I opened, after I prayed, I opened my scriptures, and my sight was straight to this verse, the part that says, “to stand firm in the day of the Lord.” It was from the Old Testament. So that was my confirmation that the Lord loves so much these youth, and He wants them to be firm in this testimony, to be firm and to be ready to gather, to prepare the children of God for the Second Coming.

So I was very humbled to receive this. And I was grateful to have a very loving and merciful God that can answer our questions and ease our hearts and our minds in the things that worry us. But how beautiful is that He wants His children to be ready and prepared and stand firm in the things that He knows are good for them.

42:08

President Emily Belle Freeman: And I would just add this. I have thought a lot over the past three days. This is a moment that we have looked forward to for years. And April 20 has been on our calendar, and we’ve counted down the days until that moment was going to happen.

And as we have thought about that and we thought about every letter that we’ve received at the Young Women’s office, and we have read every single one of them, of these girls asking for names. And as we prayed about that and thought about that, this was a really important day for us.

And on that first night, I laid in my bed, and I read every comment on every post that I could find. And I listened to the hearts of all of the women who were talking about this and what this was going to look like and what their hopes were and what their fears were and what they were wrestling with at the time.

And as I laid in my bed, I remembered a quote from the books that I had read at the very beginning of this calling. And Susa Young Gates, who wrote about what it looked like to begin the whole Young Women program. And there is a quote that she had that I have carried around with me since the very beginning, our very first day. And I have thought about this so much over the past three days.

She said this: “The sacrifice was big to them” — speaking of the early Young Women leaders of the Church — “The sacrifice was big to them. Small wonder there was shrinking and doubt. The foundation of any great nation or people is always laid by strong and mighty men and women. Only such had the disposition and the capacity to meet and overcome the tremendous obstacles which the beginning of things entails.”

There were giants in those days. And I thought about that quote over and over again and thought about those women who came before us. And they are giants for us. They are women that we talk about all of the time. And they were women who saw the beginning of things. And we stand on their shoulders now. And this is the beginning of a thing.

And I love what Susa wrote: “It came at a time when we needed something to inspire the youth of our people and to prepare them for the greater labor and duty that was before them.” And I just keep thinking about that. And then this last line that she said, “When superior souls fight the good fight and win the victor’s crown, the warfare is made the easier and the better for every soul upon earth and even for the hosts of heaven.”

And I just love the thought for these young women today of this reminder that these names will bring to them of giants who went before, of these women who were at the very beginning of things. And now we stand at a moment in history when all of us, young women and leaders, stand shoulder to shoulder again. And this is the beginning of things for us.

And that thought that it is coming “at a time when we need something to inspire the youth of our people and to prepare them for the greater labor and duty that is before them.” And this feels like a time like that. And how grateful I am to be here and to be with this group of young women and leaders who will bring meaning and substance to these names because of the caliber of women and young women who they are.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speaks Wednesday, April 22, 2026, on the Church News podcast. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

46:32

Sarah Jane Weaver: Now, as we leave, we want to give each of you the final word and the opportunity to just share a brief testimony of the Church and of prophets.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: So, yes, I have a firm testimony of Jesus Christ, our Savior, and also our Heavenly Father who created this wonderful plan for us to return to Him, to transform our hearts. We cannot go back to Him the way that we are right now. We need to transform our hearts. And everything that we live here, all the experiences that we have in this world, is just for that, to transform and be different and more like Jesus Christ, our Savior.

So I’m so grateful for that opportunity that I have to live at this time that is a wonderful time, because the Church is fully restored, and we have a prophet. We have a prophet, and he has counselors, and the Quorum of the Twelve and all the leaders that can guide us. So my testimony is found in that, in the scriptures and the plan of salvation, and in my personal knowledge.

One day, I was on my knees asking Heavenly Father about this, and I received that confirmation. And because of that, I will live my life preaching and testifying of that. I love Heavenly Father so much, and I love Jesus Christ. And because of that, I’m doing my best effort to love others and to do the best thing that I can do. So what a beautiful opportunity it is to be working for that, for Them, for His children. And I say this in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

48:24

Sister Tamara W. Runia: Thank you. And before I share my testimony, I just want to express my love for these two sisters of mine, and what a unique and singular experience this has been, especially to be a part of this. We have worked together and cried together and prayed about this and known the desire of the young women and their leaders to have this moment in time, and I feel lucky to have been a part of this process, and we have felt heaven’s help throughout it.

I have a testimony of my Savior, Jesus Christ. I was just reading not that long ago, this is in Alma 5, and it’s when Alma the Younger is talking about his dad’s experience of hearing Abinadi preach. And then in verse 12, he says, “Behold I say unto you that this is all true.” And that’s how I feel right now, is that all of these things that are happening and taking place, that this is real and that the Savior will return.

We were on our mission when President Nelson said, “Time is running out.” And then we were in the Conference Center when he said, “Christ will return.” And sometimes if we can’t imagine how something will look like, we think maybe it won’t happen. But I bear testimony that the Savior will return. And I look forward to that day, whatever it looks like. And I’m just grateful for this experience of being able to point people to Him and testify of Him. And I say that in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

50:05

President Emily Belle Freeman: And I will just add my witness to theirs. First, that Dallin H. Oaks is the Prophet. He is the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And I am so grateful for the opportunity that is ours to be able to be with him. Serving at this time has been such a privilege. And one thing that I have learned and that I know is that he knows the heart and the needs of the people who he serves. And I am grateful for that witness.

I know that we are beloved daughters of heavenly parents who love us. I know that Jesus Christ is our strength. And I know the Holy Ghost will not fail us if we listen and we respond to His promptings. And I am so grateful for a restored gospel that has taught us these truths. And I testify that these truths are real. In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.