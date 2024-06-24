Site location released for Springfield Missouri Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the site location for the Springfield Missouri Temple.

Planned as a single-story edifice of approximately 29,000 square feet, the temple will be built on a portion of a 38-acre site located at 2720 East Farm Road #118, Springfield, Missouri.

The site was first published Monday, June 22, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Springfield in the April 2023 general conference, one of 15 locations for new temples he identified at the close of the Sunday afternoon session.

Missouri is home to two operating houses of the Lord — the St. Louis Missouri Temple, which was dedicated in 1997, and the Kansas City Missouri Temple, which was dedicated in 2012.

The state provided key gathering places — such as Independence, Missouri, and surrounding counties — for Latter-day Saints in the Church’s early days in the 1830s.

Today, more than 80,000 members of the Church reside in Missouri and comprise nearly 165 congregations.