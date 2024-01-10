Springfield Missouri Temple

In the News
2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Springfield, Missouri, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference — and the third for Missouri.
2 April 2023
Springfield, Missouri
United States
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Missouri.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Missouri had approximately 75,000 Latter-day Saints among 160 congregations.
The closest temple to Springfield at the time of its announcement was the Kansas City Missouri Temple, a distance of approximately 155 miles away.
The other two temples in the Show Me State are the St. Louis Missouri (dedicated in 1997) and the Kansas City Missouri (2012) temples.
