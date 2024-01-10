Menu
President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Springfield Missouri Temple on April 2, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference. A house of the Lord for this city near the Ozark Mountains was one of 15 announced worldwide by the Church during this conference — and the third for Missouri.

By the time a sacred edifice was announced for Springfield, Missouri, Keith and Barbara Bird had worked in four temples, including the Nauvoo Illinois Temple. So a temple announced for their area left them speechless — and emotional.

“We had tears of gratitude,” the Birds wrote in an email. “We came to Missouri in 1961. For years we traveled seven hours to the temple in Dallas, then to St. Louis and Kansas City. ... We have longed for a temple close by. The Saints in southwest Missouri love the temple. We recognize the power received therein for ourselves and those who have passed on.”

Other Church members in Missouri reacted on Facebook. Holly Chappell Oberhansly wrote that she has always wanted to live close to a house of the Lord to make attending regularly an option.

“My prayers have been answered. I knew they would, but I thought I would have to be patient a few more years,” Oberhansly wrote. “I am so excited and feel so blessed.”

Sharing similar feelings on social media was Tara Starling. “We are weeping tears of joy and gratitude,” she wrote. “We will have a temple now less than an hour away. Thank you, God, for hearing our prayers and bestowing this precious blessing.”
The Springfield Missouri Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 2, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Springfield Missouri Temple

The Springfield Missouri Temple will be built in or near Springfield in southwestern Missouri. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Location

Springfield, Missouri

United States

Appointments

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Missouri.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Missouri had approximately 75,000 Latter-day Saints among 160 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Springfield at the time of its announcement was the Kansas City Missouri Temple, a distance of approximately 155 miles away.

Fact #4

The other two temples in the Show Me State are the St. Louis Missouri (dedicated in 1997) and the Kansas City Missouri (2012) temples.

