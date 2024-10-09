The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released several new details on the Sunday, Nov. 10, dedication of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple, including the move to a singular dedicatory session and its rebroadcast later that evening within the temple district.

The Deseret Peak temple — which will become the Church’s 200th house of the Lord in operation worldwide — will be dedicated at 4 p.m. MST and rebroadcast to meetinghouses within the temple district at that time.

The dedication will also be rebroadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district at 7 p.m. later that evening.

Only sacrament meeting is to be held that day for wards and branches in the temple district, with local leaders encouraged to work together to adjust the starting times for sacrament meetings in each location so that Sunday meetings conclude well before the 4 p.m. dedication time.

The updates were first published Wednesday, Oct. 9, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Additional details on the dedication are still forthcoming, including the senior Church leader assigned to dedicate the Deseret Peak Utah Temple. Further information regarding the dedication broadcast will be sent later to local stake presidents.

The First Presidency previously has said that beginning with the Deseret Peak temple, temple dedication events will be simplified, with seating in the temple to be limited. Members within the temple district are invited to gather and view the dedication broadcast or evening rebroadcast at their local meetinghouse.

The two announced temple dedications after the Deseret Peak temple event — the Nov. 24 dedication of the Casper Wyoming Temple and the Dec. 8 dedication of the Tallahassee Florida Temple — have also been adjusted recently, moving from two sessions to just a singular one, both starting at 10 a.m. local time.