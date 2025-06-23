First Presidency sets groundbreaking date for Fairbanks Alaska Temple

A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Fairbanks Alaska Temple, to be the state’s second house of the Lord, by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, will preside over the Sept. 27 ceremony. Elder Johnson is currently the second counselor in the North America West Area presidency but will become the first counselor effective Aug. 1, when the area becomes the United States West Area.

Information about the groundbreaking was first published Monday, June 23, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

As announced in November 2024, the Fairbanks temple is planned as a single-story, 10,000-square-foot structure.

It will stand on a 7.59-acre site along Geist Road in Fairbanks, Alaska, on the south side of the road between Highway 3 and Thompson Drive. A meetinghouse and ancillary building are also planned for the site.

A site location map for the Fairbanks Alaska Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Alaska

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Fairbanks on Oct. 1, 2023. It was one of 20 temple locations he identified in the October 2023 general conference.

The state currently has one operating temple, the Anchorage Alaska Temple, dedicated in 1999 and rededicated in 2004 after expansion.

A new temple structure is being built within the same property as the Anchorage temple, where a stake meetinghouse once stood. The new building — which enlarges the temple from 11,937 to approximately 30,000 square feet — will replace the current Anchorage temple, which is still operating in the meantime.

Although the Anchorage temple is currently the Church’s northernmost house of the Lord worldwide, the Fairbanks temple will receive that distinction once it is dedicated.

Alaska’s first Latter-day Saint congregation — a branch of three families in Fairbanks — was organized in July 1938, 21 years before Alaska gained its statehood.

By 1961, the Church counted some 3,050 members in the state, with three branches in Anchorage and others in Fairbanks, Palmer and Juneau. The state’s first stake — the Alaska Stake — was organized in Anchorage on Aug. 13, 1961.

Alaska is now home to around 34,000 Latter-day Saints across 81 congregations.