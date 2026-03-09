Lindon Utah Temple open house begins

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior of the Lindon Utah Temple.

Listen to this Article

A monthlong open house is underway for the Lindon Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Members of the public are invited to tour the sacred edifice from Thursday, March 12, through Saturday, April 11 — excluding Sundays and Saturday, April 4, for general conference. (Reservations are not necessary to attend the open house.)

A media day is also being held Monday, March 9, before invited guests tour the temple March 10-11.

Two General Authority Seventies are leading Monday’s media day tours: Elder Jorge T. Becerra, second counselor in the Utah Area presidency, and Elder James R. Rasband, assistant executive director in the Temple Department.

The celestial room of the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As the open-house phase begins, interior and exterior photographs of the Lindon temple were published March 9 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

On Sunday, May 3, this house of the Lord will become Utah’s 25th temple and the Church’s 216th in operation. A presiding authority has not yet been announced for the dedication. It will be dedicated the same day as the Davao Philippines Temple.

Lindon’s new temple, standing at 800 E. Center St., is a three-story edifice of 83,140 square feet on a 12.63-acre site.

It will be the second temple dedicated with two baptistries, following the Syracuse Utah Temple.

A baptistry in the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Design and features

The Lindon temple is composed of structural steel and concrete shear walls, clad in natural white moncini stone, which is also used on the Syracuse Utah Temple exterior. Linden trees adorn the grounds, along with location- and climate-appropriate plants with drought tolerance.

Inside the building, several design motifs are prevalent in the art glass, millwork carvings, interior stonework, railings and decorative paint: the linden flower and linden tree; sheaves of wheat in a harvest basket, and the egg-and-dart design drawing from the linden tree leaf.

The bride's room of the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Floral elements in the art glass use colors of green, white and pink, with complementary blue, yellow and gold hues reflecting the atmosphere. Broadloom carpet in areas of the temple shows brown and green tones. Stone flooring is also used throughout, with browns and white as the base and green and gold as accents.

Ceilings are constructed primarily of gypsum board mounted to metal studs, suspended from a steel deck. The doors inside the temple, made of sapele mahogany, have medium-brown stain and both hardwood and veneer finishes.

A sealing room inside the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Lindon temple

On Oct. 4, 2020, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Lindon, Utah. It was one of six temple locations he identified in October 2020 general conference.

On April 23, 2022, ground was broken for the Lindon temple. Elder Kevin W. Pearson — a General Authority Seventy and then president of the Utah Area — presided over the ceremony and offered the dedicatory prayer on the site.

“May the construction of Thy holy house here in Lindon continue to bless this community with peace, love and unity,” prayed Elder Pearson.

The recommend desk of the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Utah

The Beehive State currently has 32 houses of the Lord operating, under construction, announced or undergoing renovation.

The following 24 temples have been dedicated in Utah: Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Jordan River, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo Rock Canyon, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Vernal.

Of note, two of those temples are undergoing extensive renovations and reconstruction: the Salt Lake Temple, closed Dec. 29, 2019, and the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple, closed Feb. 24, 2024.

An instruction room inside the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Now with the Lindon temple built, three houses of the Lord are under construction in Utah: the Smithfield temple (since June 2022), Ephraim temple (August 2022) and Heber Valley temple (October 2022).

That leaves a final four temples in planning and design stages — in West Jordan (announced 2024), Lehi (2024), Price (2024) and Spanish Fork (2025).

The first wagons of Latter-day Saint pioneers arrived in the Utah Territory on July 24, 1847. Almost 180 years later, Utah is now home to more than 2.2 million Church members across nearly 5,400 congregations.

Lindon Utah Temple

Address: 800 E. Center St., Lindon, Utah 84042

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: April 23, 2022, presided over by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: March 12 through April 11, 2026, excluding Sundays

To be dedicated: May 3, 2026

Property size: 12.63 acres

Building size: 83,140 square feet

Building height: 224 feet above ground level

A waiting area inside the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A baptismal font inside the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A chandelier inside the celestial room of the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Chairs inside the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints