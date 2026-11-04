San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedicatory prayer: May patrons find ‘treasures of eternity’

Following is the text of the prayer offered by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Our dear Heavenly Father, we are grateful to gather in locations throughout this temple district to dedicate the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. We thank Thee for Thy goodness, mercy and unfailing love. We thank Thee for the blessings that Thou grants us as we strive to walk uprightly before Thee.

We are grateful for the faith of Latter-day Saints here and around the world who have sacrificed to make this day possible. Please bless them and their families for their devotion to Thee and to Thy latter-day work.

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We ask forgiveness for our sins and shortcomings through the atoning blood of Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ. May we be clean before Thee this day, so that this dedicatory prayer may ascend to Thee, that Thine eyes and ears be open as we ask Thee to sanctify this temple, that Thy name, Thine eyes and Thy heart may be here forever.

Now, in the name of Jesus Christ, by the authority of the Holy Melchizedek Priesthood, under the direction of President Dallin H. Oaks, and exercising the keys of the holy apostleship, we dedicate to Thee and to Thy Son the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We dedicate every part of the temple for their sacred purposes, including the baptistry, ordinance rooms, celestial room and sealing rooms. We also dedicate the associated buildings on the temple grounds and the surrounding landscaping.

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

In earlier generations, many came to this region seeking the treasures of the earth. May many now come to this temple seeking the treasures of eternity. May all who enter this temple and its grounds feel Thy power and recognize that Thou hast sanctified it as a place of Thy holiness. Bless the patrons who come to receive sacred ordinances and make covenants for themselves and for those beyond the veil. Please protect the dedicated temple property from harm, natural disasters and any evil design.

As we worship here, as often as our circumstances allow, we pray that we may grow in holiness, receive a fulness of the Holy Ghost and carry the Savior’s light into our lives, homes and communities.

When we stumble or fall short, help us turn quickly to Thee, repent with sincerity and receive the blessings Thou has promised to those who honor Thee in Thy house.

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

May we go forth armed with Thy power, with Thy name upon us, Thy glory round about us, and Thine angels having charge over us as we do Thy work with faith and joy.

We pray that this house of the Lord will be a refuge for all Thy children. The diversity and beauty of this land remind us that the gospel of Jesus Christ gathers every nation, kindred, tongue and people to receive the blessings promised to Abraham. Here families are joined across generations and prepared for eternity. Please bless us to help gather all who are willing to let Thee prevail in their lives, on both sides of the veil. Bless all missionaries, young and old, who serve throughout the world, especially in this temple district; protect and strengthen them and give them answers to their prayers.

Through Thy Beloved Son, please heal wounded hearts, lift weary souls and help Thy children find hope in this life and joy in the eternities.

The sun sets at the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

As we dedicate this building, we also rededicate ourselves to Thee and to the work of Thy Son. Help us trust Thee more fully and, in all things, have the faith to always say, “Thy will be done, O Lord, and not ours” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:44).

As we dedicate the temple, we thank Thee for the plan of salvation and exaltation that Thou has revealed through latter-day prophets, beginning with the Prophet Joseph Smith. We are grateful for the ongoing Restoration. We are especially grateful to more fully understand the crucial role of Jesus Christ.

Please watch over the rising generation. Help them come to know Thee and Thy Son for themselves. Help them receive a personal witness of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and build lives of covenant faithfulness, discipleship and service.

Please plant deep within us the promises made to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, that our hearts may turn to our own ancestors. Bless us as we seek them through family history work. Purify us, as the sons of Levi, that we may offer in righteousness our genealogies for temple work, worthy of all acceptation.

Bless the temple presidency, matron, assistant matrons, ordinance workers and all who will serve here now and in the future. Bless their families for their support and sacrifice.

Please bless this region and its people. We ask Thee to heal the land that the desert may blossom as a rose. Bless local government and civic leaders to seek to serve Thy children with integrity and goodwill.

With gratitude and reverence, we present this temple and its surroundings as an offering unto Thee. Please accept it, and please accept the renewed offering of our hearts. We offer this prayer of dedication in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, amen.

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News