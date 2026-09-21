Doors open to tour San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After a Sept. 21 media day and Sept. 22-23 tours for invited guests, the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple will be open to the public for two weeks.

This open house will run Thursday, Sept. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 10, excluding Sundays and the Saturday, Oct. 3, of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Guiding news representatives through the temple on Monday’s media day were two General Authority Seventies: Elder Jose L. Alonso, a member of the Mexico Area presidency, and Elder Taylor G. Godoy, assistant executive director of the Temple Department.

After the open-house phase concludes, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the San Luis Potosí temple on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Interior and exterior photos of the temple were published on the Sept. 21 media day on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

The celestial room of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The upcoming 10 a.m. dedicatory session will be broadcast to all congregations in the San Luis Potosí temple district and rebroadcast at 2 p.m.

An hour prior on that same day, the Wichita Kansas Temple will be dedicated. These are currently scheduled to become the Church’s 228th and 229th operating temples.

The San Luis Potosí temple is currently planned to be the 15th in the country. Later that month, another Mexico temple will be dedicated in Torreón on Nov. 22.

The baptistry of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the San Luis Potosí temple

A single-story building of approximately 9,300 square feet, the San Luis Potosí temple stands on a 3.9-acre site at Arboledas 100, Fraccionamiento Del Parque, El Parque, 78260 San Luis Potosí, in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

One common design in the art-glass windows is that of the native chocolate cosmos flower. Rugs and furniture throughout the temple show deep blues, reds and floral designs, then lighter blues and creams are used in the celestial and sealing rooms.

The recommend desk of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On April 3, 2022, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this temple in general conference. It was one of 17 houses of the Lord announced in the conference, alongside another for Mexico, the Mexico City Benemérito temple.

On March 9, 2024, ground was broken for the San Luis Potosí temple. Presiding over the ceremony was then-Elder Sean Douglas — at the time a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Mexico Area presidency. He now serves as second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric.

“Help us to increase our commitment to keep our covenants,” pleaded Elder Douglas in his dedicatory prayer on the site.

A sealing room inside the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Mexico

Of Mexico’s 27 temples in various stages, 14 are dedicated: in Mexico City, Colonia Juárez, Ciudad Juárez, Hermosillo, Oaxaca, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Tampico, Villahermosa, Mérida, Veracruz, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana and Puebla.

Besides the San Luis Potosí temple’s upcoming dedication, the Torreón temple is scheduled for dedication on Nov. 22.

A hallway inside the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One other temple is currently under construction, in Querétaro, since its January 2023 groundbreaking.

That leaves 10 Mexico temples in the planning and design stage: the Culiacán, Mexico City Benemérito, Cuernavaca, Pachuca, Toluca, Tula, Cancún, Chihuahua, Juchitán de Zaragoza and Reynosa temples.

An instruction room inside the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionary work began in Mexico in 1875, when seven missionaries were sent to the country. The first five members in Mexico were baptized in Hermosillo, Sonora, in 1877. A branch was soon established in Mexico City in 1879. The country’s first stake, the Juárez Stake, was created in 1895.

Today, Mexico has more than 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in nearly 1,900 wards and branches.

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

Address: Arboledas 100, Fraccionamiento Del Parque, El Parque, 78260 San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: March 9, 2024, presided over by Elder Sean Douglas, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: Sept. 24 through Oct. 10, 2026, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 3

To be dedicated: Nov. 1, 2026, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 3.9 acres

Building size: 9,300 square feet

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple grounds. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A landscape painting inside the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple at night. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Wood carving on a chair inside the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The tower atop the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Art-glass designs inside the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple on a cloudy day. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints