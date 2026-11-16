The First Presidency has released a site map for the Rivera Uruguay Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Planned as a single-story building, the sacred edifice will be approximately 9,170 square feet. It will be built on a 4.9-acre site at Teniente Coronel José Nemesio Escobar and Avenida Sarandí, Rivera, in northern Uruguay.

Its location pins it about 2 miles south of the Uruguay-Brazil border.

Information about the location was published with the corresponding site map in a Nov. 16 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Latter-day Saints in Rivera currently reside in the district of the Montevideo Uruguay Temple, a travel of about eight hours and 600 km (370 miles) each way. The two temple locations are positioned on opposite sides of Uruguay.

After the Rivera temple is built and dedicated, it’ll join the Montevideo temple as the second operating in the country.

The location of Rivera in relation to the country of Uruguay. | Screenshot from Google Maps

On April 6, 2025, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Rivera, Uruguay, during the April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temple locations identified in the conference — his last time announcing temples before his death in September of that year.

Uruguay is home to approximately 112,000 Church members, in about 130 wards and branches.

On June 25, 1944, the Montevideo Uruguay Branch was created. The Uruguayan Mission was created a few years later in August 1947, and the country’s first meetinghouse for the Church was dedicated in Montevideo on Dec. 12, 1954.

President David O. McKay had become the first Church President to visit Uruguay earlier that year, on Jan. 26, 1954. A decade later, the first stake in Uruguay — the third stake in South America — was organized on Nov. 12, 1967.

Today, the Church has three missions and 18 stakes in Uruguay.