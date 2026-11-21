The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church leaders, members, dignitaries and government officials participate in the the groundbreaking ceremony of the La Paz Bolivia Temple in La Paz, Bolivia, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

Ground was broken for the La Paz Bolivia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Elder Juan Pablo Villar — a General Authority Seventy and South America Northwest Area president — presided over the ceremony.

“What better city to have a temple than La Paz (’Peace’),” he said, adding that the true source of peace is Jesus Christ, as taught in John 14:27. “Temples are places where we can find peace. ... He can provide a different kind of peace, and temples help us to feel that peace in a turbulent world.”

Photos and information about the livestreamed groundbreaking ceremony were published Nov. 21 on the Church’s Bolivia Newsroom.

In his remarks, Elder Villar encouraged attendees to prepare their hearts as construction begins.

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and South America Northwest Area president, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the La Paz Bolivia Temple in La Paz, Bolivia, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“May we prepare ourselves and start removing everything unnecessary from our hearts, so that we may begin to create and build — within ourselves — this spirituality which might allow us, in three years’ time — if everything goes according to plan — to have a temple ready where we can come to worship the Lord.”

Elder Villar continued: “Above all, it will be a building that can help people become better, draw them closer to God, and, in turn, make our society better. Because when He is with us, we become better people.”

In his dedicatory prayer on the site and construction process, Elder Villar asked for a blessing on the Bolivian people.

“Bless all the inhabitants of this city and this country, so that when they learn of this building, they may come to understand the blessing of having a sacred place — as Thy house in La Paz will be,” he said. “May they perceive it as a place of spiritual safety, and may they receive eternal blessings as they enter into covenants with Thee.”

An exterior rendering of the La Paz Bolivia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church leaders, members, dignitaries and government officials attend the groundbreaking of the La Paz Bolivia Temple in La Paz, Bolivia, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The La Paz temple, Church in Bolivia

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for La Paz on Oct. 3, 2021. It was one of 13 temples he announced in the October 2021 general conference.

Western Bolivia’s temple will have a size of approximately 18,850 square feet. The structure will stand on a 3.8-acre site near Avenida Los Sauces and Calle 8 de Calacoto.

Bolivia currently has only one operating temple — in Cochabamba, dedicated in 2000. A second has been under construction in Santa Cruz since June 2024.

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and South America Northwest Area president, greets first lady María Elena Urquidi B. de Paz at the groundbreaking of the La Paz Bolivia Temple in La Paz, Bolivia, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries of the Andes Mission began teaching the restored gospel of Jesus Christ in Santa Cruz in November 1964; the first branch was established in 1966.

A mission was not long after established in La Paz, in 1968. Within a decade, more than 9,700 Church members were living in Bolivia. Stakes were organized in Santa Cruz, La Paz and Cochabamba in 1979.

Today, Bolivia is home to more than 235,000 Latter-day Saints in 290 wards and branches.

Participates shovel dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony of the La Paz Bolivia Temple in La Paz, Bolivia, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and South America Northwest Area president, greets Amanda Porter at the groundbreaking of the La Paz Bolivia Temple in La Paz, Bolivia, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hundreds attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the La Paz Bolivia Temple in La Paz, Bolivia, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints