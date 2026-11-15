Cuernavaca Mexico Temple enters construction phase just south of Mexico City

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Moisés Villanueva — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area, fifth from right — joins local government leaders, Latter-day Saints and community members to break ground for the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

After its Nov. 14 groundbreaking, the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has entered its construction phase.

Elder Moisés Villanueva — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area — presided over the ceremony.

“Temples are places of peace,” he said. “When we face tribulations and difficult moments in life — which we all have — it’s a place where participating in ordinances and remembering the promises we have made helps us strive harder to live God’s commandments and draw closer to Him and His Son, Jesus Christ.”

He added that in the temple, “we make promises, and by fulfilling those promises, we feel closer to God.”

Elder Moisés Villanueva — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area — speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Cuernavaca, Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Photos and information about the livestreamed groundbreaking ceremony were published Nov. 14 on the Church’s Mexico Newsroom. Earlier on the same day, ground was also broken for the Piura Peru Temple.

In his remarks at the groundbreaking, Elder Villanueva explained the growth of temples in Mexico over the years and bore testimony of the blessing this temple will be once it’s built.

“We believe that life does not end with death, but it continues beyond this life, and family relationships are eternal.”

Elder Moisés Villanueva — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area, third from left — joins local government and interfaith leaders after the groundbreaking of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Cuernavaca, Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his dedicatory prayer on the site and construction process, Elder Villanueva pleaded that those within the temple district may develop a desire to learn about the gospel of Jesus Christ and have a desire to come unto Him. He also prayed that community members not of the Church can enjoy the beauty of the future temple and find peace on the grounds.

“We pray for Thee to enlighten our minds, open our hearts, enable our eyes to see and our ears to hear, so that we may have a fervent desire and a firm determination to become more like Thy Son, Jesus Christ.”

This groundbreaking joins other key temple milestones for Mexico this month: the Nov. 1 dedication of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple and the upcoming dedication of the Torreón Mexico Temple on Nov. 22.

Local Latter-day Saints hold ceremonial shovels after the groundbreaking of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Cuernavaca, Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Cuernavaca temple, Church in Mexico

On Oct. 2, 2022, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced 18 temples in general conference — four of which were for the Mexico City metropolitan area, including in Cuernavaca.

The Cuernavaca temple is planned as a single-story edifice of approximately 19,000 square feet, built on a 5.4-acre site at the corner of Calle Hernán Cortes and Calle Santa Prisca in Colonia Vista Hermosa.

Cuernavaca is a city in the state of Morelos, in the south-central area of the country. Although it’s only about 40 miles south of the Mexico City Mexico Temple, it’s around a two-hour drive.

Elder Moisés Villanueva — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area, left — gives a copy of the Book of Mormon and a depiction of Jesus Christ to José Luis Urióstegui Salgado, mayor of Cuernavaca, Mexico, center, after the groundbreaking of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Cuernavaca, Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Of Mexico’s 27 temples in various stages, 15 are dedicated: in Mexico City, Colonia Juárez, Ciudad Juárez, Hermosillo, Oaxaca, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Tampico, Villahermosa, Mérida, Veracruz, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Puebla and San Luis Potosí.

Another is soon to be dedicated — the Torreón temple is planned for a Nov. 22 dedication.

The Cuernavaca temple now joins one other currently in the construction phase, in Querétaro, which had a January 2023 groundbreaking.

Local Latter-day Saints and community members hold ceremonial shovels after the groundbreaking of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Cuernavaca, Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

That leaves nine Mexico temples in the planning and design stage: the Culiacán, Mexico City Benemérito, Pachuca, Toluca, Tula, Cancún, Chihuahua, Juchitán de Zaragoza and Reynosa temples.

Missionary work began in Mexico in 1875, when seven missionaries were sent to the country. The first five members in Mexico were baptized in Hermosillo, Sonora, in 1877. A branch was soon established in Mexico City in 1879. The country’s first stake, the Juárez Stake, was created in 1895.

Today, Mexico has almost 1.6 million Latter-day Saints in nearly 1,900 wards and branches.

José Luis Urióstegui Salgado, mayor of Cuernavaca, Mexico, walks past a rendering of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple before he joins others to break ground for the temple on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Cuernavaca, Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ceremonial shovels stand before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Cuernavaca, Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior rendering of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints