GÓMEZ PALACIO, Mexico — On the southwest corner of Torreón, Mexico, stands Cristo de las Noas, a 21.8-meter statue of Jesus Christ with open arms. Completed in 2000, it towers atop a hill as one of the largest Christ statues in Latin America, a monument to the Savior’s importance to local believers.

And now, just a 5-mile drive from the statue, in the south of Mexico’s Gómez Palacio, Durango, stands another grand monument to the Lord — the Torreón Mexico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This is the Church’s 16th in Mexico — and the second this month, following the Nov. 1 dedication of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 22.

The Modesto California Temple will also be dedicated tomorrow, with that and the Torreón temples becoming the Church’s 230th and 231st operating house of the Lord, respectively.

Here’s what this temple has meant to Church members, their friends and members of the community as a monument to faith in the Savior.

The Cristo de las Noas statue in Torreón, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

‘In the Lord’s house, you feel protected’

A total of 24,314 people toured the temple during its open house, which was Oct. 22 to Nov. 7.

As open house and dedication committee coordinators, Arnulfo Acosta Mejía and his wife, Haydeé Rodriguez Esparza, have seen visitors all come to love the new temple and the feelings they have inside.

Acosta recounted the experience of a visitor who, before entering the temple, was overwhelmed with worry about his daughters. Then on his tour, he saw a painting of Jesus Christ with two children embracing him. “He mentioned that he saw his daughters in the painting and how Christ was telling him not to worry about them, that they would be all right, that they were protected in a certain way.”

The recommend desk of the Torreón Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After one open-house tour specifically for children, the kids were asked how they felt, said Rodriguez. “One child said: ‘I feel at peace, and I feel protected. I know that nothing can happen to me here. I feel very good being here.’ And it’s true — being in the Lord’s house, you feel protected, and there is nothing that can harm you.”

The temple is “a missionary itself,” said Rodriguez. “It has been, and it will be, a way to extend our reach much further to all our brothers and sisters who do not know the gospel.”

Several bishops mentioned the open house has also brought a greater awareness of the gospel to less-active members, said Acosta, with attendance at sacrament meetings greatly increasing.

The Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Inviting the region to tour the temple

Shelem Castañeda Ruíz of the Bermejillo Branch, Bermejillo México District, assisted visitors during the open house, including local government leaders and other special guests.

“I was struck by the fact that, although they had planned to stay for a certain amount of time, they chose to remain longer,” she said. “They left with different expressions, with an expression of peace. It was hard not to notice.”

The day before planned media-day tours, most of the invited news representatives canceled their reservation because of another media event at the same time, said Castañeda. Then an hour later, the other event was canceled, allowing the journalists to attend the temple tours. “To me, this was a clear sign the Lord’s hand was present, preparing everything,” she said.

Castañeda and her family immersed themselves in serving each day of the open house, from leading tours to putting on shoe coverings to playing hymns on the cello. “The temple is a beacon of light for our children and youth — a spiritual refuge in a world that presents ever-increasing challenges.”

As a family, they compiled a list of 100 people to invite to the open house. Their district also set a goal to bring a busload of 20-40 people each weekday to the temple, a 45-minute drive each way. Despite obstacles like road construction and the bus breaking down on two occasions, the branch members persisted in their desire to share the new temple with their friends.

The Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

‘There’s a reason I’m here’

During one day of the open house, Alejandro Lomas Soria of the San Luis Ward, Torreón México Reforma Stake, dropped off volunteer name tags for his wife, who was serving as a volunteer. Lomas was planning to go back to his office, to work as an operations manager for a fire protection systems company, but his wife urged him to stay longer at the temple.

As the volunteers prepared to start tours for that day of the open house, someone accidentally pulled a fire alarm, and the person with the keys to turn it off wouldn’t be at the temple until the next day. “I said: ‘There’s a reason I’m here. I’ll see what I can do,’” recounted Lomas.

With prayer and his career expertise, he found a way to silence the alarms by resetting the system. “In the end, I didn’t return to the office. I continued volunteering at the open house for the rest of the day.”

Lomas recalled another experience of the open house when a woman who hadn’t returned to the Church for over 15 years gathered the courage to enter the temple for a tour. “As she sat in the celestial room, she could feel the love of God, and she felt that God could forgive her,” he said. “She told us that she would never stray from the Church again.”

The celestial room of the Torreón Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Demonstrating deep love for God

While volunteering at the open house, Rodolfo Torres Flores of the Universidad Ward, Torreón México Jardín Stake, saw many friends of members and less-active members marvel at the sight of the building, he said. “As they left the temple, their faces reflected the desire to become better people each day and to return again to the house of the Lord.”

Torres recalls one man asking him if he was able to enter the temple for the open house. Torres said, “Of course.” After the tour, “with tears in his eyes, he said: ‘I was married in a temple like this one. However, I’m no longer with my family, but I would like to make an effort to return again to the house of the Lord.’”

While working on a music committee for the open house and dedication, Torres and his wife had to select only eight of 50 applicants for a choir. They didn’t feel qualified for such a task, he said, but they prayed for guidance and direction to fulfill it. “We could feel how the volunteers poured all their effort and dedication into this great work,” said Torres. “They demonstrated the deep love they have for Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.”

Choir members and members of the music committee for the open house and dedication of the Torreón Mexico Temple stand outside the temple on Nov. 15, 2026, in Gómez Palacio, Mexico. | Provided by Rodolfo Torres Flores

‘Every minute was worth it’

Isaul Muñoz Córdova of the La Ventana Branch, Gómez Palacio México La Laguna Stake, said he sees the Torreón temple as a constant source of hope, faith and unity. “Having a house of the Lord in our region will motivate us to live more faithfully and to strive to be worthy to enter it,” he said. “Consequently, those around us will be able to see the gospel reflected in our example.”

Muñoz attended the open house multiple times with family members, friends, coworkers and other branch members, traveling nearly an hour each way to see the temple. “Every minute was worth it. I’m left with the joy of having seen so many people marvel at the beauty of the temple and the feelings they experienced during their visit.”

He added that many told him they felt a great sense of peace upon entering and that they could forget about life’s worries and difficulties for a moment.

A hallway inside the Torreón Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Peace and tranquility in the temple

José Rodríguez Briones of the Jardín Ward, Gómez Palacio México La Laguna Stake, said that “many people are amazed by this structure and want to know what is done there and what is in the temple.”

Community members have long awaited the chance to enter the temple, he said, looking forward to the open house even before they knew much about the building.

One woman was invited to the open house by a friend and then visited the open house even before the friend went to it. “She felt a sense of peace and tranquility, and she felt that God was there,” said Rodríguez.

The Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

A ‘beautiful blessing’ for families

Having a temple near home has brought great joy, said Stephanie de Santiago Rodríguez of the Senderos Ward, Torreón México Stake. She fondly remembers visiting the open house together with her husband, their children, her parents, siblings and their families. “It has truly been a beautiful blessing to feel the peace that can be felt only within the temples of the Lord.”

Her parents’ example of putting the Lord first has been a tremendous help throughout her life, she said, and it’s given her the opportunity to teach her children in similar ways. “Alongside my husband, I know that if we do the best we can to teach our children the importance of the temple, it will undoubtedly bring many blessings to their lives and to the lives of generations yet to come.”

A sealing room inside the Torreón Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Endless blessings’ from heaven

Má Velador Salazar of the Matamoros Ward, Torreón México Reforma Stake, noted several “endless blessings” available as Latter-day Saints draw closer to the Lord in the temple: “Healings, peace, miracles, love, greater spiritual progress and the salvation of many souls.”

She added that some blessings that open-house visitors found included “more personal revelation, an understanding of the scriptures and testimony of the powers that unite between heaven and earth.”

The Cristo de las Noas statue in Torreón, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Empowering the rising generation on the covenant path

A volunteer at the open house, Maria Rivera Luevanos of the Matamoros Ward, Torreón México Reforma Stake, said she relished the opportunity to talk about what happens in each room and testify of ordinances that bring salvation to both the living and their deceased ancestors.

She added her hope that the rising generation felt empowered to continue on the covenant path through the temple.

“For the youth who were able to enter and see its beauty, and learn what happens in each room, it will help them envision themselves in a few years participating in ordinances and covenants that will help them to strive to live with God.”

The baptistry of the Torreón Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints