Following is the text to the prayer offered by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Modesto California Temple on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

O God, our Eternal Father, Thou great Elohim, we come before Thee in love and humility, in the name of Thy Beloved Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and thanksgiving. We present ourselves before Thee in solemn and sacred prayer to dedicate the beautiful Modesto California Temple unto Thee, that Thy divine ordinances may be performed on behalf of the living and the dead.

The Modesto California Temple on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

We are profoundly grateful for the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in these latter days. We love and appreciate Thy chosen instrument for this purpose, the Prophet Joseph Smith. We thank Thee for the Restoration events, including heavenly messengers restoring sacred priesthood keys that extend the opportunity for each of Thy children to obtain salvation and exaltation.

We are grateful for the sacrifice and commitment of early members who with great effort helped the Lord establish His Church in this part of His vineyard.

The Modesto California Temple on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

We also acknowledge and are grateful for the sacrifice of modern Latter-day Saints whose religious observance, devotion and consecrated contributions have made possible the construction of this sacred edifice.

Now, Beloved Father, in the name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, and acting under the direction of Thy servant, President Dallin H. Oaks, and in the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, I dedicate and consecrate this Modesto California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I dedicate it unto Thee and unto Thy Beloved Son as Thy holy house. We humbly pray to Thee, O God, the Eternal Father, to accept this temple and to sanctify it and to consecrate it through Thy Spirit for the holy purposes for which it has been erected. May Thy peace ever abide in this holy building, that Thy Spirit may dwell here and all who come here may partake of the Spirit of Peace.

I dedicate the sacred baptistry, the initiatory, endowment, sealing and celestial rooms of this hallowed edifice.

Heavy fog engulfs the Modesto California Temple on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I dedicate the hallowed ground on which this temple stands and the beautiful vegetation growing thereon. I dedicate all the structures from the footings and foundation to its steeple and every other ancillary facility of this hallowed edifice. We humbly pray that it will be preserved and protected from defilement of any kind and that all who come upon the grounds will feel the sweet and peaceful influence of this blessed and holy spot.

We are grateful for the guidance Thou gives to Thy Prophet, Dallin H. Oaks, and the First Presidency of Thy Church. We pray for them, all of the Apostles and all those who serve with them.

The Modesto California Temple on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The Modesto California North Stake Center is to the right. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Bless those who preside in all the stakes of Zion and in all the wards and branches of the Church. Bless those who preside over the missions of the Church in the nations of the world and all the missionaries who serve under them. Bless them, inspire them, sustain them and lead them to those who look for eternal truth.

Bless those, O Father, who preside in all the temples that have been erected to Thy holy name.

We pray that Thy watchcare will be over the president and matron of this temple together with their counselors and assistants as well as the patrons and temple workers. Bless them that their hearts shall be filled with joy.

The Modesto California Temple on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Beloved Father, please bless all who have been called to serve in Thy kingdom in any capacity.

Our supplication to Thee is that this sacred structure will be preserved from all destructive forces of nature and defilement from any source.

Please look with mercy and love upon us, Thy children. Increase our faith, add to our knowledge of the divine. Make us effective in Thy service.

On this historic day in Modesto, California, for these blessings we plead as we dedicate this, Thy temple, and invoke Thy blessing upon it and all who serve herein. We do so in the name of Him whom we love and worship as our Redeemer, even the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.