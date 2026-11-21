MODESTO, California — Green fields, blue skies, orchards, waterways, almond blossoms and other agricultural sights fill California’s Central Valley and San Joaquin Valley.

These elements are all reflected in the design of the new Modesto California Temple, set to be dedicated Sunday, Nov. 22, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. And while guests entering during the open house noticed the motifs inspired by their surroundings, they were taught about the Savior, Jesus Christ, and the eternal significance of what happens inside temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Right when you stand at the welcome desk, the almond blossoms and everything are all around you. But right behind the welcome desk is this beautiful large picture of Christ,” said Shannon Hawkins, who served with her husband, Matthew Hawkins, as the temple open house and dedication coordinators. “Even while we were introducing these design elements, we would say, ‘But our focus when we are in the temple is on Jesus Christ, and you will see Him throughout the temple.’”

The sun sets over an blooming almond tree orchard near Modesto, California. | Yuval Helfman - stock.adobe.com

Matthew Hawkins said the open house, which ran from Oct. 16-31, excluding Sundays, went very smoothly. “We loved the open house,” he said. “There was a lot of very sincere interest in what was going on and what they were seeing and feeling inside the temple.”

More than 31,000 people attended the open house. Explaining the Church’s teachings and what happens inside holy temples with friends, neighbors and business associates was fulfilling and wonderful, Shannon Hawkins said.

Matthew and Shannon Hawkins, the Modesto California Temple open house and dedication coordinators, pause for a picture in front of the temple on Oct. 19, 2026. | Provided by Shannon Hawkins

Around 1,800 volunteers served in every capacity during that time period. Getting to know Latter-day Saints from throughout the temple district and feeling their excitement was rewarding, she said. “People would come in and say, ‘This is our temple.’”

The open house was also like a happy reunion, Matthew Hawkins said, as they met old friends from previous wards where they have lived: “This is what the temple does. The temple brings people together. And it is a microcosm of the grand experience that we will all eventually have.”

After so many months working on the open house, Shannon Hawkins said about the dedication, “All of a sudden, it’s here.”

The recommend desk of the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Modesto’s member mayor

Matthew and Shannon Hawkins paid tribute to all the efforts from the mayor of Modesto, Sue Zwahlen, who is a member of the Church and longtime public servant here. They said her relationships and goodwill she created in the community for decades were a big part of everything going so smoothly with the temple’s construction.

Zwahlen has been mayor since February 2021 and is a longtime Modesto resident whose grandparents had dairy farms here.

She was first introduced to the restored gospel when she met her husband, Lynn Zwahlen, in high school. She was baptized before he left on a full-time mission to Japan and when he returned, they were married. He played football at Brigham Young University, beginning the first year LaVell Edwards was head coach in 1972.

Sue Zwahlen, the mayor of Modesto, California, speaks with the Church News in Modesto, California, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Zwahlen said her husband’s parents were faithful temple attendees who for 22 years drove every Wednesday and Saturday to serve in the Oakland California Temple. She said many people from Modesto staffed the Oakland temple for years, driving through mountain passes in heavy traffic.

“When this temple was announced, I really feel like it’s on their shoulders more than mine, really,” Zwahlen told the Church News on Friday. “The people here are so faithful.”

Zwahlen, a mother of six and a registered nurse for 50 years, serves on the Church’s communications council in Modesto; she began serving for what was then known as Church public affairs in the late 1990s and developed close relationships with people of other faiths in the community.

There is a deep respect among everyone for each other’s faiths, she explained. When the temple was announced, she heard nothing but enthusiasm, excitement, love and encouragement.

The Modesto California Temple on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“The thing that I think is so unique to Modesto, that people tell me when they come from all over the world, is that we all really care about each other. And we’re hard workers,” she said. “This is an agricultural territory, so we know how to work. We appreciate the simple things in life. And our faith is one of them, and that’s respected very deeply.”

The city has an initiative called “Love Modesto” where residents meet together on a day and do mass community service of all kinds. Thousands of people come out citywide to serve in multiple capacities.

Now members of the Church will be able to serve their ancestors in a temple in their own city. But even more people will benefit from this new house of the Lord — the building has a room inside for visitors to spend time if they wish.

“I see the Modesto temple as a place where everyone in this community can come for serenity and peace and love,” Zwahlen said.

Sue Zwahlen, the mayor of Modesto, California, talks about having a temple in her city on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Temple-focused people

The stakes in the temple district, from south to north along state highway 99, are Merced, Turlock, Modesto, Modesto North, Manteca, Stockton and Lodi.

President Steven M. Rowan, president of the Merced stake, said his stake members are “very much temple focused.” They have been driving about an hour south to the Fresno California Temple and have had many members working in that temple for many years. The Modesto temple will be a shorter drive, and already more than 70 members of the stake have signed up to serve in the new Modesto temple.

The Modesto temple has brought people feelings of peace and comfort, even before the dedication, President Rowan said. Testimonies have grown. Stake members felt joy sharing the holy place with others who knew little to nothing about a temple before the open house. On a recent Sunday, he met a man who was attending church that day because of the feelings he felt while going to the open house with his longtime member friend.

The Modesto California Temple on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the stake spent last Saturday morning doing a deep cleaning of the Merced stake center to prepare to watch the broadcast of the temple dedication.

“It was a unifying event where members joyfully cleaned, polished, scrubbed, vacuumed and washed every nook and cranny of our building,” President Rowan said. “We are preparing to enter this Sunday in a similar fashion — clean and pure for the joy of being a part of the dedication of this new house of the Lord.”

The Church in the area

Latter-day Saints first arrived in what is now San Francisco, California, on the ship Brooklyn under the leadership of Sam Brannan on July 31, 1846.

Brannan took a group about 70 miles east into the San Joaquin Valley to establish the New Hope colony, just northwest of modern-day Modesto. There they planted crops, irrigated the land and operated a sawmill but later abandoned the settlement when it was clear that the Saints were settling in the Salt Lake Valley.

Modesto was officially founded in 1870 along the Central Pacific Railroad, near the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers, and serves as a major agricultural and regional hub. In 1905, a widowed Latter-day Saint from Rexburg, Idaho, named John Davis settled in the Modesto area with his children. Those children formed the foundation of the Church in the town.

As more Latter-day Saints moved to Northern California from the Intermountain West, Church members began to meet in homes throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

An art-glass window inside the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 1920, missionaries from the California Mission were assigned to labor specifically in Modesto and the Church began to grow. The Modesto Branch was created in 1923. The San Joaquin Stake was created in 1948, then the Modesto Stake in 1964 and more stakes in the surrounding area in the next couple of decades.

Today, nearly 730,000 Latter-day Saints live in the entire state, meeting in more than 1,000 wards and branches. Congregations hold worship services and activities in languages such as English, Spanish, Samoan, Tongan, Fijian, Chinese, Hmong, Cambodian, Vietnamese and Tagalog.

The Modesto temple — announced in April 2022 general conference with a groundbreaking on Oct. 7, 2023 — will be the 10th in California. Others are located in Los Angeles (in 1956), Oakland (1964), San Diego (1993), Fresno (2000), Redlands (2003), Newport Beach (2005), Sacramento (2006), Feather River (2023) and Yorba Linda (June 2026). Two more temples are planned in Bakersfield and Sunnyvale.

Blossoms bloom on almond tree branches at spring. | Diana Vyshniakova - stock.adobe.com