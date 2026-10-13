Modesto California Temple begins open-house phase

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Prior to its dedication next month, the Modesto California Temple begins its public open house this week, running Oct. 16-31, excluding Sundays.

The open-house phase begins with a media day Tuesday, Oct. 13, then invited guests will tour the sacred edifice Oct. 14-15.

Elder Hugo E. Martínez — a General Authority Seventy and member of the United States West Area presidency — guided news representatives through the temple on Tuesday’s media day.

In conjunction with those media tours, the Church published interior and exterior photos of the Modesto temple Oct. 13 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The celestial room of the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After the open house, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Modesto temple on Nov. 22. Elder Cook had worked as an attorney and business executive in California before being called as a general authority.

Earlier this year, the Yorba Linda California Temple was dedicated June 7, and the San Diego California Temple was rededicated Aug. 23 — both by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Once dedicated, the Modesto temple will become the Church’s 10th temple in California.

It will be dedicated the same day as the Torreón Mexico Temple, with the two becoming the Church’s 230th and 231st temples worldwide.

The recommend desk of the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Design and features

The Modesto temple is a single-story edifice of 31,352 square feet, standing on a 17.6-acre site next to an existing meetinghouse at 4310 Dale Road, in Modesto, California. The exterior, combining insulated concrete forms and structural steel construction, is clad with stone.

Design elements of the temple apply motifs inspired by California’s Central Valley, like almond blossoms, strawberries, agricultural fields, canal systems, local railroads and waterways flowing from the Sierra Nevada region. Blue, green and gold are incorporated throughout the interior.

The baptistry of the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Linear patterns in the millwork give a nod to agricultural fields and irrigation systems of California’s Central Valley, and several pieces of artwork also tie to the valley’s landscape, waterways, orchards and agriculture. Cherrywood is used for the doors and stained millwork, while painted millwork uses paint-grade maple and poplar.

Crema Ella marble is the primary stone inside the building, with stone accents of Emperador Light, Azul Macaubas, Verde Giada, Inca Gold and Crema Bella. The ceiling comprises gypsum board and acoustic tiles. Glass, acrylic, brass and crystal elements are used in decorative lighting elements of the temple.

The Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Modesto temple

On April 3, 2022, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Modesto, California, one of 17 temple locations he identified in the April 2022 general conference. It was also the 100th temple he announced overall.

Ground was later broken Oct. 7, 2023, to begin the construction phase. Elder Gary B. Sabin — then a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America West Area presidency, now emeritus — presided over the ceremony. This was the day before the Feather River California Temple was dedicated.

In his remarks at the Modesto temple’s groundbreaking, Elder Sabin said: “We are reminded that temples bring us closer to Christ, and when we come closer to Christ, we are more joyful. We’re so grateful for all the members — past and present — whose faith and courage have made this possible along the way.”

A sealing room inside the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in California

Located along the Pacific Ocean coast, California currently has the second-largest number of temples of any U.S. state, with Utah being the first. California currently has 12 temples operating, under construction and announced.

The Modesto temple will join nine operating temples: Los Angeles (in 1956), Oakland (1964), San Diego (1993), Fresno (2000), Redlands (2003), Newport Beach (2005), Sacramento (2006), Feather River (2023) and Yorba Linda (June 2026).

Temples are also planned for Bakersfield and the San Jose suburb of Sunnyvale, both announced in April 2023.

A waiting area inside the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints first arrived in California on July 31, 1846, in what was then Yerba Buena. The company of around 230 people tripled the population of Yerba Buena and helped build it into the prosperous city of San Francisco.

Today, nearly 730,000 Latter-day Saints live in California, meeting in more than 1,000 wards and branches.

The Modesto California Temple at night. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Modesto California Temple

Address: 4310 Dale Road, Modesto, California 95356

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: Oct. 7, 2023, presided over by Elder Gary B. Sabin, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: Oct. 16-31, 2026, excluding Sundays

To be dedicated: Nov. 22, 2026, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 17.6 acres

Building size: 31,352 square feet

Building height: 115 feet (including the spire)

The bride's room of the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An instruction room inside the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The celestial room of the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A chandelier inside the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A waiting area inside the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An art-glass window inside the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints