Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, pause in gratitude as members begin singing the hymn “God Be With You Till We Meet Again” as they exit the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

MODESTO, California — At the beginning of Thanksgiving week, when many express gratitude for their blessings, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Modesto California Temple on Sunday, Nov. 22 — a place “with numerous blessings” for God’s children, he said.

The primary blessings of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are the ordinances of exaltation — and the gospel is about exaltation, which requires the making and keeping of sacred covenants with God. And eternal families are organized in temples.

The temple is also a place of thanksgiving, Elder Cook said.

“In this difficult world, the temple is a place of thanksgiving, refuge, instruction and understanding,” Elder Cook said. “Throughout my life, it has been a place of tranquility and peace in a world that is literally in commotion. It is wonderful to leave the cares of the world behind in this sacred setting.”

And there are also great promises and blessings for those who serve in the temple and perform ordinances for the dead, particularly their own ancestors, he said.

Elder Cook said fulfilling divinely appointed responsibilities brings personal happiness and peace in this world — especially when the world feels full of trails and challenges — and “prepares us for eternal life in the world to come. It prepares us to meet God.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, acknowlege a group of missionaries as they exit the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The dedication of the Modesto temple came on the same day as the Torreón Mexico Temple, making them the Church’s 230th and 231st operating houses of the Lord, respectively. The Modesto temple will serve Church members in the San Joaquin Valley in central California. There are currently seven stakes in the temple district, from Lodi in the north to Merced in the south.

With today’s dedication, California now has 10 dedicated temples, making it the state with the second-highest number of temples in the U.S., Utah being the first. The Modesto temple was dedicated nearly six months after the dedication of the Yorba Linda California Temple and three months after the rededication of the San Diego California Temple.

Elder Cook dedicated the temple in one session, and it was broadcast to stake centers in the temple district.

He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Mary Cook, and joined by Elder Hutch U. Fale, General Authority Seventy and a member of the United States West Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Gaylene Fale; and Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Susan Bangerter.

Elder Hutch U. Fale, General Authority Seventy and a member of the United States West Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Gaylene Rosarine Lilino Fale; Sister Mary Cook; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and Sister Susan Bangerter pose for photos outside the Modesto, California Temple on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A return to California

Returning to California at this time brings tender feelings for Elder and Sister Cook. Their 64th wedding anniversary is next week, on Nov. 30. Dedicating a temple — where families are sealed together for eternity — brings to mind Elder Cook’s own sealing to Sister Cook in the Logan Utah Temple.

“There is nothing more precious to me than our life here together and the unshakable faith I have that the pathway has been provided to continue that relationship in the eternities,” he said.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with some youth as he and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, exit the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Many milestones come close together for the Cooks and for the Church in this area. The newly married Cooks moved to California’s Bay Area in September 1963 for him to attend law school. The Modesto Stake was created in June 1964. And in November of that year, the Oakland California Temple — where for many years Latter-day Saints in this part of California worshipped and served — was dedicated by President David O. McKay.

Elder and Sister Cook raised their three children in California; they lived here for more than 30 years as he worked as an attorney and business executive before being called as a general authority.

“When I would leave my workaday world in San Francisco and arrive at the Oakland California Temple, I would experience an overwhelming feeling of love and peace,” he said.

Elder Cook said he treasures associations made during those years and spoke of the “good, faithful people” who have grown the Church in the area.

Carolina Villa and Leticia Villa hurry toward the temple as rain falls at the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Mussman family

One of Elder Cook’s associations from his time in California is with the Mussman family. Bill Mussman and his sister Ann Mussman were baptized with their parents in 1975 in the Bay Area. Elder Cook spoke about the Mussman family joining the Church in a general conference address in October 2024. He was their first bishop.

“He is very precious to our family,” Bill Mussman told the Church News.

Said Ann Mussman: “He was a wonderful bishop. And she [Sister Cook] was so loving.”

Bill Mussman and wife Carol Mussman pose for a photo outside the Modesto California Temple on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Bill Mussman married Carol Mussman in 1988, and Elder Cook became their stake president. Sister Cook was the Primary chorister for a time for their children in the ward.

Later, Bill and Carol Mussman and Ann Mussman moved to Modesto, where the siblings had family roots dating back to 1918. Their grandfather grew and shipped fruit across the country.

Having a temple just minutes away from the family ranch is “unbelievable,” Ann Mussman said.

During the temple open house, many of their law associates and friends took a tour. “I heard one young lady in the celestial room say, ‘I felt so peaceful in there.’ It was not even dedicated yet, and the Spirit was there,” she said.

Carol Mussman is looking forward to going to the temple more easily. Their youngest daughter has disabilities, and leaving her for long periods of time to travel to Oakland has been difficult.

The Modesto California Temple is pictured prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“This new temple will be better for families and youth,” she said. Her husband added that his ward elders’ quorum plans to go together midweek — they won’t have to wait for more hours on a Saturday to make the trip.

Bill Mussman also said there has been more interest in the Church, increased missionary opportunities and several baptisms because of the temple. The Mussmans have watched ward and stake boundaries change in Modesto over the decades and are happy to see new growth.

‘Salt of the earth people’

Tom and Diane Stone, ages 92 and 89, respectively, raised their eight children in Modesto — in between assignments for the Church in Tahiti, first as mission leaders from 1963-966 and later as temple president and matron from 2006-2009.

After decades in Modesto, they moved to Monterrey, California, but returned for the open house and again for the dedication.

“Modesto played a key role in our own family in many ways,” Tom Stone said. “What a magnificent and meaningful milestone to be able to attend this beautiful event.”

Crowd members sing “God Be With You Till We Meet Again” as Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, exit the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Stones said over the years, Latter-day Saints in the Modesto area have faithfully and consistently served in the Oakland California Temple, which has meant not just a long drive through canyon passes to get there but also heavy commuter traffic. This service has strengthened them and prepared the members for the new temple in Modesto, the Stones said.

Diane Stone said she was thrilled to see so many people from the community line up to go to the open house — organizers reported more than 31,000 attendees. The Stones’ longtime friends reached out to them to ask them if they could go with them on a tour. And they saw many of their former early morning seminary students there during the open-house period.

Tom Stone was Modesto stake president from 1975-1985, when the stake boundaries covered a large area. There are now four stakes where there was one. He was also a stake patriarch who gave hundreds of patriarchal blessings to Modesto youth in his home.

“I now see the fruits of those worthy recipients who are ready and willing to serve in the Modesto temple,” he said. “They are the salt of the earth people.”

Elder Hutch U. Fale, General Authority Seventy and a member of the United States West Area presidency, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, pose for photos prior to the dedication of the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fruits of labor

Lola Jeppson’s late husband, Peter Jeppson, was instrumental in helping the Church acquire the land where the Modesto North stake center — and now the temple — sit on Dale Road. The Jeppsons moved to Modesto in 1958; in the 1960s and 1970s, her husband was a stake missionary leader and then in the stake presidency when the north stake was created from the Modesto stake.

Modesto was a wonderful place for her and her husband to raise her eight children, she explained, because of the kind neighbors and friends, the fellow pioneers who stayed and raised families, the new members of the Church who joined along the way, and the bountiful amount of fruits and vegetables in this agricultural area.

When this temple was announced in April 2022 general conference by then-Church President Russell M. Nelson — and the 100th temple he announced — Jeppson was so surprised she let out a scream in her living room. The temple groundbreaking, open house and now its dedication are the work of many people over many years, she said — truly a harvest where they are seeing the fruits of their labor.

“I am so thankful for all who worked so hard,” Jeppson said.

Sidney Jeppson, 17, and her grandmother, Lola Jeppson, speak about having a temple so close now while sitting inside the Modesto California North Stake Center in Modesto, California, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

She volunteered during the open house. “It’s so touching to take people and to be able to tell them about the Savior and how much it means to me to have a temple so close.”

Her granddaughter Sidney Jeppson, 17, helped present in the baptistry during the tours. “That was the first room that people entered, and seeing their faces light up was really special,” she said.

Sidney is returning to the baptistry this week — the youth in her ward have an appointment to do baptisms and confirmations during the first opportunity. “Everyone is super excited. A lot of us were young when it was announced and we have had this to look forward to.”

Shannon Hawkins, who served with her husband, Matthew Hawkins, as the temple open house and dedication coordinators, said many youth in Modesto made a commitment to attend the Oakland temple frequently in preparation for a temple in their own city. “It has helped them already to be prepared for the opening of the temple,” she said.

Members watch as Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, exit the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President David Neilson, the president of the Modesto California North Stake, said groups of youth “are going more than ever” to the Oakland temple and are grateful the Modesto temple will give them more opportunities to serve more regularly around their school hours.

Many adults in this area staffed the Oakland temple as workers and are now ready for their shifts in the Modesto temple, President Neilson said.

Members of the Merced California Stake, who have been traveling south to the Fresno California Temple, have also been preparing for the Modesto temple, said President Steven M. Rowan, president of the Merced stake.

The youth and others serving in the open house brought many blessings. “The spiritual feelings of peace and comfort being in this holy place, even prior to its dedication, have been so enlightening,” President Rowan said.

Modesto California Temple

Address: 4310 Dale Road, Modesto, California

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: Oct. 7, 2023, presided over by Elder Gary B. Sabin, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: Oct. 16-31, 2026, excluding Sundays

Dedication: Nov. 22, 2026, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 17.6 acres

Building size: 31,352 square feet

Temple district: 7 stakes in California’s San Joaquin Valley, also called the Central Valley

See more photos below.

Sister Gaylene Rosarine Lilino Fale; Elder Hutch U. Fale, General Authority Seventy and a member of the United States West Area presidency, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; his wife Sister Mary Cook; Sister Susan Bangerter, and Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, pose for photos outside the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, thanks members as he and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, exit the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets those waiting at the door as he and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, enter the Modesto California Temple dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves as he and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, exit the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, exit the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shakes hands with members as he and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, exit the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles points to a group of young children as he and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, as they exit the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Hutch U. Fale, General Authority Seventy and a member of the United States West Area presidency; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, turn to go back inside after posing for photos prior to the dedication of the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the crowd and those assisting with the plastic shoe coverings walk toward the doors of the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People attend the Modesto California Temple dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Two men examine the construction of the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Families arrive at the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People arrive at the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People walk to the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Patrons walk to the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dana Brinton and her husband Michael Brinton walk toward the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People arrive at the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jennifer Miyakawa and Naoki Miyakawa walk to toward the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People arrive before the Modesto California Temple dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People walk into the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People enter the temple for the Modesto California Temple dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People arrive for the Modesto California Temple dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Anna Gonzales walks in the rain toward the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Rechilda Segales, Gerry Segales and their daughter Samantha Segales, arrive in the rain at the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People walk to Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the crowd make their way to the front of the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Rain forms drops on the fence at the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Modesto California Temple is pictured before its dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People arrive at the Modesto California Temple prior to the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Heavy fog engulfs the Modesto California Temple on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Modesto California Temple on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Modesto California Temple on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The Modesto California North Stake Center is to the right. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Modesto California Temple on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Modesto California Temple on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News