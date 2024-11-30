Video: More than lights at Temple Square for Christmas 2024

A Church News video titled "The Lights on Temple Square" was released on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, showing the lights around Temple Square this season.

Seeing the lights on Temple Square has long been a tradition for many individuals and families who live in or visit Utah for the Christmas holiday season. With the Salt Lake Temple undergoing renovations, fewer lights have been available to see in recent years. With more areas opening to the public in 2024, the lights shine a little brighter this year, and additional activities are also available around Temple Square for visitors to enjoy.

In this Church News video, titled “The Lights on Temple Square,” Jay Warnick from the Church Headquarters Facilities team and Natalie Bodine from the Church History Museum talk about the joy that can be felt as visitors see the lights and learn how others around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“My favorite part of it is to see it through the eyes of the little ones who come to visit,” said Jay Warnick, ground services manager at Temple Square.

The lights are on each evening from 4:30 p.m. MST until 10 p.m. and will continue through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025.