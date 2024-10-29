Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Huntsville Alabama Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Alabama, with a pin in Huntsville, in the north of the state.
The location of Huntsville in relation to the state of Alabama.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Huntsville Alabama Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Huntsville Alabama Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

President Jeffrey Cazier of the Huntsville Alabama Stake, who had lived in the area for nearly 20 years, said some members in his stake used to attend the Washington D.C. Temple, then the Atlanta Georgia Temple and, more recently, the Birmingham Alabama Temple. His home was filled with a feeling of “pure joy” following the temple announcement.

“It’s such an incredible blessing,” he said. “It’s a testimony that the Lord loves His children and wants to make the blessings of the temple more easily accessible for everyone. I’m so excited that it will be so close. There is a power that comes with the temple, and I’m glad for the city of Huntsville and northern Alabama to be blessed by it.

Timeline of the Huntsville Alabama Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Huntsville, Alabama, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Huntsville Alabama Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Huntsville Alabama Temple

The Huntsville Alabama Temple will be built in or near Huntsville, Alabama. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Alabama.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Alabama had approximately 40,000 Latter-day Saints among 75 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Huntsville at the time of its announcement was the Birmingham Alabama Temple, a distance of approximately 75 miles away.
Fact #4
Huntsville, in northern Alabama, is the state’s most populous city.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 October 2024
Location

Huntsville, Alabama

United States

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Alabama.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Alabama had approximately 40,000 Latter-day Saints among 75 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Huntsville at the time of its announcement was the Birmingham Alabama Temple, a distance of approximately 75 miles away.
Fact #4
Huntsville, in northern Alabama, is the state’s most populous city.