Lehi Utah Temple rendering released

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering for the Lehi Utah Temple, the northernmost house of the Lord in Utah County.

The rendering gives a first look at the multistory edifice of approximately 85,000 square feet to be built on a 22.48-acre site. A meetinghouse will also be built on the grounds, located northwest of the intersection of 3950 North and North Center Street in Lehi.

This rendering was first published Monday, Feb. 24, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The First Presidency released the Lehi temple site on April 22, 2024.

According to the rendering, this house of the Lord will have tall rectangular windows surrounding the off-white exterior, with a tower and pointed spire atop the building’s center.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lehi on April 7, 2024. It was one of 15 new temple locations he identified in the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference.

After its construction, the Lehi temple will be the northernmost of eight houses of the Lord in Utah County. The other seven are the Saratoga Springs, Mount Timpanogos, Lindon (under construction), Orem, Provo Rock Canyon (undergoing reconstruction), Provo City Center and Payson temples.

The site location map for the Lehi Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temples in Utah

Utah currently has 31 houses of the Lord dedicated, under construction or announced. The state’s 21 operating temples are the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Jordan River, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Red Cliffs, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Taylorsville and Vernal temples.

Two dedicated temples are under renovation, the Salt Lake and Provo Utah Rock Canyon temples. The Syracuse Utah Temple, announced in April 2020, will be dedicated June 8, after a public open house from May 10 to May 31.

Utah has four temples under construction — in Ephraim, Heber Valley, Lindon and Smithfield, all of which had groundbreaking ceremonies in 2022. The West Jordan and Price temples — both announced in 2024 and the first of which was announced during the same general conference session as the Lehi temple — are in planning stages.

Utah, now with nearly 2.2 million Latter-day Saints in more than 5,400 congregations, is home to four pioneer-era houses of the Lord dedicated in the 1800s.

Two days after Latter-day Saint pioneers first arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, Church President Brigham Young drove his cane into what would become the Salt Lake Temple site and said, “Here shall stand the temple of our God.”