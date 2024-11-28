Learn about the leaders who will preside over three new temples in Kenya, Colorado and Utah

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From left, renderings of the Nairobi Kenya, Grand Junction Colorado and Syracuse Utah temples.

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the respective temples are dedicated.

Diane Allphin and Allan Allphin | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Allan Lee Allphin and Diane Peacock Allphin, Liberty Cap Ward, Grand Junction Colorado West Stake, called as president and matron of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. President Allphin is a ward temple and family history leader, temple ordinance worker and stake Church service missionary and a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Nylen Lee Allphin Jr. and Patricia Gail Allphin.

Sister Allphin is a ward temple and family history consultant, temple ordinance worker and stake Church service missionary and a former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Francis D Peacock and Junia Gibby.

Dominic Kogo and Alice Kogo | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dominic Chelang-at Kogo and Alice Chemutai Masai Kogo, Langas 1st Branch, Eldoret Kenya District, called as president and matron of the Nairobi Kenya Temple. President Kogo is a branch president and a former mission presidency counselor, district president and branch president. He was born in Kitale, Kenya, to Javan Barasa Mukhwana and Florence Yunis Yamusobo Chewere.

Sister Kogo is a branch Primary presidency counselor and a former branch Relief Society president. She was born in Kitale, Kenya, to Paul Masai Musobo and Margaret Chemiskoy Maiba.

Dean Steel and Luann K. Steel | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Val Dean Steel and Luann Kay Flint Steel, Syracuse 11th Ward, Syracuse Utah Legacy Park Stake, called as president and matron of the Syracuse Utah Temple. President Steel is a temple sealer and patriarch and a former high councilor and bishop. He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Louis O Steel and Edna Steel.

Sister Steel is a patriarch’s scribe and temple ordinance worker and a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to John Alan Flint and Gay La Ree Flint.