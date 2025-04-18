Menu
Rapid City South Dakota Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of South Dakota, with a pin in Rapid City, in the south of the state.
The location of Rapid City in relation to the state of South Dakota. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Rapid City South Dakota Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Rapid City South Dakota Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

“We are so excited. We have been praying for years in every meeting,” wrote Rapid City South Dakota Stake President M. Troy Nesbit to the Church News after the announcement. “We are so happy to have a temple near us and to be able to share this blessing with our community. Our reactions at the time of the announcement [were] first screams, then tears of joy.”

President Nesbit said having a temple in Rapid City will significantly reduce travel times and allow more members to serve in the temple more frequently. “The bus leaves the stake center at 3:30 in the morning. The bus is full and has been for years.”

Timeline of the Rapid City South Dakota Temple

April
06
2025
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Rapid City, South Dakota, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Rapid City South Dakota Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Rapid City South Dakota Temple

The Rapid City South Dakota Temple will be built in or near Rapid City, South Dakota. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in South Dakota.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, South Dakota had approximately 12,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 30 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Rapid City at the time of its announcement was the Casper Wyoming Temple, a distance of approximately 180 miles away.

