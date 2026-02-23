3 Philippines temple renderings, site maps released

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From left, exterior renderings of the Naga Philippines Temple, Santiago Philippines Temple and Iloilo Philippines Temple.

Three renderings and site maps were released today for Philippines temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

These houses of the Lord — three of the country’s 14 in various stages — are the Naga Philippines Temple, Santiago Philippines Temple and Iloilo Philippines Temple.

Images and corresponding locations of each temple were published Feb. 23 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Temples in threes in the Philippines is a shared theme in early 2026, with three additional houses of the Lord to be dedicated in the first five months of the year.

The Davao Philippines and Bacolod Philippines temples will be dedicated on May 3 and May 31, respectively, with the Alabang Philippines Temple having been dedicated on Jan. 18. On that occasion, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said the Philippines has “the most resilient, happy people you can encounter anywhere in the world.”

Read more below about the announced sites and architectural plans of the Naga, Santiago and Iloilo temples.

Naga Philippines Temple

An exterior rendering of the Naga Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A site map of the Naga Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Naga temple will be a one-story building of approximately 18,850 square feet on Lot 1045-A-1-A Barangay of Concepcion Grande, in the city of Naga, Bicol, Philippines. An ancillary building and a meetinghouse are also planned for the 9.11-acre site.

On Oct. 2, 2022, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this house of the Lord for Naga. It was one of 18 temple locations he identified in the October 2022 general conference.

Santiago Philippines Temple

An exterior rendering of the Santiago Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A site map of the Santiago Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Planned as a single-story edifice of 18,850 square feet, the Santiago temple will be built alongside patron housing, a distribution center and a meetinghouse.

It will be located on a 14.47-acre site at the lots east of Camella Isabella Main Road in Barangay Malvar, Santiago City, Province of Isabela, Philippines.

President Nelson announced a temple for Santiago — in northern Philippines — on Oct. 2, 2022, the same day as the Naga temple.

Iloilo Philippines Temple

An exterior rendering of the Iloilo Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A site map of the Iloilo Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Architectural renderings and site plans for the Iloilo temple call for a one-story, 18,850 square-foot temple on 7.7 acres. It will be built at Circumferential Road 1, Green Meadows, Barangay Tacas, Jaro District, Iloilo, Philippines, alongside patron housing, a distribution center, an arrival facility and a meetinghouse.

On April 2, 2023, President Nelson announced a temple for Iloilo — in central Philippines — in addition to a sacred edifice for Tuguegarao City, Philippines.

The temples and Church in the Philippines

Fourteen houses of the Lord are dedicated, under construction or announced in the Philippines.

Four of them are in operation: the Manila (dedicated in 1984), Cebu City (2010), Urdaneta (2024) and Alabang (2026) temples.

Two are scheduled for dedication this year: in Davao, on May 3, and in Bacolod, on May 31. Adding the recently dedicated Alabang temple to these two dedications, the country’s number of temples will have doubled in 2026, from three to six.

Another two temples are under construction: in Cagayan de Oro, since August 2024, and for Tacloban City, since January 2025.

That leaves six houses of the Lord in planning stages: in Naga (announced 2022), Santiago (2022), Tuguegarao City (2023), Iloilo (2023), Laoag (2023) and San Jose del Monte (2025).

As of January 2026, 14 Latter-day Saint temples in the Philippines are operating, scheduled for dedication, under construction, or in planning and design. | Church News graphic

Since the Philippines opened for missionary work in 1961, Church growth in the country has been among the fastest in the world. By 1970, the Church had a presence on eight major Philippine islands. In 1974, then-Elder Ezra Taft Benson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles organized the first stake in the Philippines.

The country is now home to more than 880,000 Latter-day Saints in over 1,300 wards and branches. With its high number of Church members, the Philippines has the fourth-largest population of Latter-day Saints in the world.