Elder Jose L. Alonso: ‘Jesus Christ at the Center of Our Lives’

Elder Jose L. Alonso, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024.

Elder Jose L. Alonso, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference about how Jesus Christ offers hope and healing during trials. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Alonso’s talk summary

Throughout difficult trials, people sometimes wonder where they can find peace and healing. The unwavering love of Jesus Christ offers hope, healing and the assurance of His constant, enduring presence. This gift is available to all who reach out to Him in faith.

“When confronted with challenges, it’s easy to become engrossed in our difficulties. However, Jesus Christ exemplified the power of focusing on His Father, offering gratitude and acknowledging that solutions to our trials do not always lie within ourselves, but with God.”

Additionally, as individuals place Jesus Christ at the core of their thoughts and deeds, they align themselves with His outlook and strength. This adjustment doesn’t discount trials, but instead helps people navigate their challenges under divine guidance.

“Adopting this Christ-centric perspective empowers us with the fortitude and insight to turn our trials into victories, reminding us that with the Savior, what seems like a major problem can become a pathway to greater spiritual progress.”

As Church members strive to put Christ at the center of their lives, they will discover the strength to overcome, the courage to persevere and peace that surpasses all understanding. “Jesus Christ is our hope and the answer to life’s greatest pains.”

Notable quotes

“When confronted with challenges, it’s easy to become engrossed in our difficulties. However, Jesus Christ exemplified the power of focusing on His Father, offering gratitude and acknowledging that solutions to our trials do not always lie within ourselves, but with God.”

“Adopting this Christ-centric perspective empowers us with the fortitude and insight to turn our trials into victories, reminding us that with the Savior, what seems like a major problem can become a pathway to greater spiritual progress.”

“Jesus Christ is our hope and the answer to life’s greatest pains.”

Who is Elder Alonso?

Elder Jose L. Alonso, General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of La

Elder Jose L. Alonso was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2011 general conference.

He previously served as a full-time missionary in the México Hermosillo Mission, counselor in a bishopric, bishop, stake president, counselor in a mission presidency, president of the México Tijuana Mission (2002–2005) and Area Seventy.

As a young convert he met his wife, Rebeca, through the Church’s youth program and married her in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They have two sons.

He worked as a physician with Red Cross Emergency Unit, at private clinics and at the medical clinic of the Integral Family Development in the State of Mexico. He has also worked for the Church as a seminary coordinator, institute director and area director.

What has Elder Alonso done recently?

Read more of Elder Alonso’s general conference addresses.