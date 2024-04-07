Sunday morning session: See photos, read summaries from April 2024 general conference

The Church of Jesus Christ of La

Individuals stand outside for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

In his remarks during the Sunday morning session of April 2024 general conference, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared the history and role of covenants in the gospel and the purpose of temple worship.

“Covenants are inherent in each of the ordinances of salvation and exaltation this restored Church administers,” he said.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about how words matter. He invited listeners to consider the words of God, the words of His prophets and one’s own words.

Speaking of the doctrine of Christ, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained how it is a powerful, virtuous cycle.

“As we exercise faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement, we are propelled along the covenant path and motivated to help others become faithful disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles outlined how God’s intent is for His children to choose to come home: “God is in relentless pursuit of you.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter drew from the children’s song, “A Child’s Prayer,” which was also sung in the session by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

“Share with Heavenly Father what is in your heart. As you sincerely ask for His help, you will receive His Spirit to guide you.”

She invited children to pray to know Heavenly Father is there, pray to grow to become like Him and pray to show His love to others.

Elder Paul B. Pieper, and Elder Brian K. Taylor, both General Authority Seventies, also spoke.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the meeting. The opening prayer was given by Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, and the closing prayer was given by Elder Adrián Ochoa. Both are General Authority Seventies.