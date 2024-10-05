Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘The Triumph of Hope’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference about how individuals can feel hope and joy despite sorrow and challenges. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Andersen’s talk summary

Hope is a priceless gift from God.

“My intent is to speak of our sacred and eternal hopes centered in Jesus Christ and the restored gospel, and our confident expectations of the promised blessings of righteousness.”

Hope of eternal life is assured through the grace of Christ and individual choices, allowing individuals the remarkable blessing of returning to be with Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son.

“As we strengthen our faith in Jesus Christ, we see beyond our struggles to the blessings and promises of eternity. Like a light whose brilliance grows, hope brightens the darkened world, and we see our glorious future.”

The Savior sends the Holy Ghost as a companion to faith and hope, bringing peace “not as the world giveth” (John 14:27).

Individuals build faith through prayer, temple covenants, keeping the commandments, continually feasting on the scriptures and the words of modern-day prophets, taking the sacrament and worshipping weekly with fellow Saints.

“There is no pain, no sickness, no injustice, no suffering, nothing that can darken our hope as we believe and hold tightly to our covenants with God in the house of the Lord. It is a house of light, a house of hope.”

Notable quotes

“Hope is a living gift, a gift that grows as we increase our faith in Jesus Christ.”

“The peace you seek may not come as quickly as you desire, but I promise you that as you trust in the Lord, His peace will come.”

“May we nurture our precious faith, pressing forward with a perfect brightness of hope.”

