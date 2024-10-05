Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘The Triumph of Hope’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference about how individuals can feel hope and joy despite sorrow and challenges. The following is a summary of what he said.
Elder Andersen’s talk summary
Hope is a priceless gift from God.
“My intent is to speak of our sacred and eternal hopes centered in Jesus Christ and the restored gospel, and our confident expectations of the promised blessings of righteousness.”
Hope of eternal life is assured through the grace of Christ and individual choices, allowing individuals the remarkable blessing of returning to be with Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son.
“As we strengthen our faith in Jesus Christ, we see beyond our struggles to the blessings and promises of eternity. Like a light whose brilliance grows, hope brightens the darkened world, and we see our glorious future.”
The Savior sends the Holy Ghost as a companion to faith and hope, bringing peace “not as the world giveth” (John 14:27).
Individuals build faith through prayer, temple covenants, keeping the commandments, continually feasting on the scriptures and the words of modern-day prophets, taking the sacrament and worshipping weekly with fellow Saints.
“There is no pain, no sickness, no injustice, no suffering, nothing that can darken our hope as we believe and hold tightly to our covenants with God in the house of the Lord. It is a house of light, a house of hope.”
Notable quotes
“Hope is a living gift, a gift that grows as we increase our faith in Jesus Christ.”
“The peace you seek may not come as quickly as you desire, but I promise you that as you trust in the Lord, His peace will come.”
“May we nurture our precious faith, pressing forward with a perfect brightness of hope.”
Who is Elder Andersen?
- Elder Neil L. Andersen was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 4, 2009. He had served as a General Authority Seventy since 1993, during which time he managed development of the film “The Testaments of One Fold and One Shepherd” and supervised the initial launch of Mormon.org, now ComeUntoChrist.org.
- Elder Andersen served a mission in France from 1970 to 1972, presided over the France Bordeaux Mission from 1989 to 1992, and accompanied President Henry B. Eyring as he dedicated the Paris France Temple on May 21, 2017. In addition to English, he speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
- He met his wife, Sister Kathy Williams Andersen, while attending Brigham Young University. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975, and are the parents of four children.
- Elder Andersen worked as an advertising executive and later as a vice president of Morton Plant Health System.
What has Elder Andersen done recently?
- In the April 2024 general conference, Elder Andersen encouraged members of the Church to attend the temple more regularly to be endowed with heavenly power.
- During a BYU–Idaho devotional in May, Elder Andresen reminded students of the beauty and the Spirit the temple can bring into their lives. “Center your life in your faith in Jesus Christ and in the ordinances, covenants and teachings of His holy house,” he said.=
- Elder Andersen shared in the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June a message on member and missionary support for new members. He said joining the Church can for new converts sometimes feel like walking through a maze, but it should feel more like walking through the temple.
- In August, he spoke at BYU Education Week on the importance of educating righteous desires, inspired by the scripture in Romans 12:2: “Be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.”
Read more of Elder Andersen’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.