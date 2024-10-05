Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The sun set reflects on the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2025, during the Saturday evening session of the October 2024 general conference.

In the last general conference message on Saturday, Oct. 5, Elder David A. Bednar drew upon lessons from the Book of Mormon to warn and teach Latter-day Saints about avoiding the sin of pride.

“May I suggest that if you or I believe we are sufficiently strong and stalwart to avoid the arrogance of pride, then perhaps we are already suffering from this deadly spiritual disease,” said Elder Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I testify that as we walk in the meekness of the Lord’s spirit, we will avoid and overcome pride and have peace in Him.”

Elder Bednar was the concluding speaker in the Saturday evening session of October 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Bednar was one of two Apostles who spoke during the evening session on Oct. 5. Elder Gerrit W. Gong, also of the Twelve, invited members to learn to walk in holiness before the Lord in everyday life.

“Ours is a gospel of joy and holiness in everyday life. Holiness sets things apart for a sacred purpose. But holiness also invites us to infuse daily living with the sacred,” he said. “To walk with the Lord, we must become holy, for He is holy.”

Other speakers in the Saturday evening session were Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder; and Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, a General Authority Seventy.

The Conference Center was near full capacity on Saturday evening for the third time that day, as noted by Elder Bednar. The session was conducted by Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Church President Russell M. Nelson and President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, viewed the session from home.

Prayers were offered by Elder Denelson Silva and Elder Robert M. Daines, both General Authority Seventies.

Music was provided by a missionary choir which was directed by Cory Mendenhall and Chemain Evans, and accompanied by Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples at the organ. The choir sang “We’ll Bring the World His Truth,” “I Will Walk With Jesus,” “The Iron Rod” and “Come, Lord Jesus.”