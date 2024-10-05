President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Following Christ’

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference. He reemphasized the Savior’s commands to forgo contention and be peacemakers. The following is a summary of what he said.
President Oaks’ talk summary
God’s commandments provide the guiding and steadying force in one’s life. Like a kite’s string that holds it in place against mortal winds, covenants connect individuals to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Promised blessings for keeping Their commandments enable all to soar to celestial heights.
The Lord gives two types of commandments — permanent, like the doctrine of Christ, and temporary, like leading the pioneer exodus west. Some permanent commandments need reemphasis in the circumstances of the present day, such as the Savior’s prohibition of contention and command to “love your enemies.” In this time of toxic communication, this commandment is a fundamental part of His invitation to follow Him.
Jesus taught, “Blessed are the peacemakers.” President Russell M. Nelson urged all to “choose to be a peacemaker, now and always.” To follow Jesus — the perfect role model — and His prophet, individuals need to love and do good to all, avoid contention and be peacemakers.
“As we pursue our preferred policies in public actions, let us qualify for His blessings by using the language and methods of peacemakers. In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful. Let us seek to be holy, like our Savior.”
Notable quotes
“Following Christ is not a casual or occasional practice. It is a continuous commitment and way of life that should guide us at all times and in all places.”
“To follow our perfect role model and His prophet, we need to practice what is popularly known as the Golden Rule.”
“As followers of Christ, we teach and testify of Jesus Christ, our perfect role model. So, let us follow Him by forgoing contention.”
Who is President Oaks?
- President Dallin H. Oaks was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984 and as the first counselor in the First Presidency in January 2018. In 2022, he became the 19th latter-day apostle to reach the age of 90.
- President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren at the U.S. Supreme Court and served as a Utah Supreme Court justice until his call to apostleship in 1984.
- As president of Brigham Young University from 1971 to 1980, he oversaw creation of the J. Reuben Clark Law School and the graduate business school.
- President Oaks and his late wife, Sister June Dixon Oaks, are the parents of six children. She died July 21, 1998. On Aug. 25, 2000, he married Sister Kristen M. McMain in the Salt Lake Temple.
What has President Oaks done recently?
- During the April 2024 general conference, President Oaks shared a message of the importance of making covenants with God.
- In April, President and Sister Oaks joined the Church News podcast to share what service in the Philippines from 2002 to 2004 taught him about leadership and the faith of Latter-day Saints around the world.
- President Oaks dedicated the Urdaneta Philippines Temple in April, the Church’s 190th temple and third house of the Lord in the Philippines.
- As part of the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June, President Oaks taught incoming mission presidents and their companions the importance of instituting Jesus Christ as a role model in a young missionary’s life.
Read more of President Oaks’ general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.