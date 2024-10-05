President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Following Christ’

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference. He reemphasized the Savior’s commands to forgo contention and be peacemakers. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Oaks’ talk summary

God’s commandments provide the guiding and steadying force in one’s life. Like a kite’s string that holds it in place against mortal winds, covenants connect individuals to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Promised blessings for keeping Their commandments enable all to soar to celestial heights.

The Lord gives two types of commandments — permanent, like the doctrine of Christ, and temporary, like leading the pioneer exodus west. Some permanent commandments need reemphasis in the circumstances of the present day, such as the Savior’s prohibition of contention and command to “love your enemies.” In this time of toxic communication, this commandment is a fundamental part of His invitation to follow Him.

Jesus taught, “Blessed are the peacemakers.” President Russell M. Nelson urged all to “choose to be a peacemaker, now and always.” To follow Jesus — the perfect role model — and His prophet, individuals need to love and do good to all, avoid contention and be peacemakers.

“As we pursue our preferred policies in public actions, let us qualify for His blessings by using the language and methods of peacemakers. In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful. Let us seek to be holy, like our Savior.”

Notable quotes

“Following Christ is not a casual or occasional practice. It is a continuous commitment and way of life that should guide us at all times and in all places.”

“To follow our perfect role model and His prophet, we need to practice what is popularly known as the Golden Rule.”

“As followers of Christ, we teach and testify of Jesus Christ, our perfect role model. So, let us follow Him by forgoing contention.”

Who is President Oaks?

