President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference. President Eyring encouraged listeners to teach the doctrine of Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Eyring’s talk summary

“All of us have family members we love who are being tempted and tried by the seemingly constant forces of Satan.”

When Alma faced similar trials, he went about preaching the word of God.

“The word of God is the doctrine taught by Jesus Christ and by His prophets. Alma knew that words of doctrine had great power.”

The doctrine of Christ is simple: “Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, repentance, baptism, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, and enduring to the end blesses all of God’s children.”

Avoid speculation or interpretation when teaching. “The Holy Ghost will reveal the spirit of truth only as we are cautious and careful not to go beyond teaching true doctrine. One of the surest ways to avoid even getting near false doctrine is to choose to be simple in our teaching.”

Latter-day Saints should seize every opportunity to share the teachings of Jesus Christ with children.

“We should consider: ‘With so little time and so few opportunities, what words of doctrine can I share that will strengthen [my children] against the inevitable challenges to their faith?’ The words you share today could be the ones they carry with them, and today will soon pass.”

Notable quotes

“For every hour spent instilling doctrine into a child’s life, there are countless hours of opposition filled with messages and images that challenge or ignore these saving truths.”

In the case of Alma the Younger, the sons of Mosiah and Enos, “they remembered the words of their parents, words of the doctrine of Jesus Christ. Remembering saved them.”

“I bear witness of the sacred work of teaching Heavenly Father’s children the simple doctrine of Jesus Christ, which allows us to be spiritually cleansed and ultimately be welcomed into God’s presence, to live with Him and His Son in glory forever in families.”

Who is President Eyring?

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Henry B. Eyring has been a general authority for about four decades, called in 1985 to the Presiding Bishopric. After his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1995, he served as a counselor to President Gordon B. Hinckley from 2007 to 2008, then to President Thomas S. Monson from 2008 to 2018. Now he is serving as second counselor to President Russell M. Nelson.

While studying at Harvard, he met his wife, Sister Kathleen Johnson Eyring, when she enrolled in a Harvard summer program, and he “was immediately impressed by the goodness she radiated.” They were married in the Logan Utah Temple in July 1962 and are the parents of four sons and two daughters. Sister Eyring died in October 2023.

He served as the 10th president of BYU–Idaho — then Ricks College — from 1971 to 1977. Forty years later, his son Henry J. Eyring was the 17th president of BYU–Idaho, from 2017 to 2023.

What has President Henry B. Eyring done recently?

Read more of President Eyring’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.