President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference about the “divine DNA” of Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Holland’s talk summary

When soldiers arrived to arrest the Savior in His final days in mortality, Jesus asked, “Who seek ye?” and they replied, “Jesus of Nazareth.” Jesus said, “I am he” (John 18). These verses contain some of what President Holland calls, “the most stirring lines in all of scripture.”

Jesus came from a humble background, yet He confounded scribes and lawyers.

“Jesus was routinely placed in difficult — often devious — situations in which He was always triumphant, victories for which we have no explanation except His divine DNA.”

Throughout history, the testimony of the Saints regarding their witness of the Savior has been simplified and trivialized.

“They have reduced His righteousness to mere prudishness, His justice to mere anger, His mercy to mere permissiveness. We must not be guilty of such simplistic versions of Him that conveniently ignore teachings we find uncomfortable.”

Christ has the ability to both heal the deepest pain and declare the hardest reality.

“He is one who could administer grace and insist on truth at the same time. … His love allows an encouraging embrace when it is needed and a bitter cup when it has to be swallowed.”

Notable quotes

Who is President Holland?

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has President Holland done recently?

