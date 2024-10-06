President Russell M. Nelson: ‘The Lord Jesus Christ Will Come Again’

President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024.

President Russell M. Nelson spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. He called upon Latter-day Saints to rededicate their lives to Jesus Christ, help gather Israel and prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord. The following is a summary of what President Nelson said.

President Nelson’s talk summary

The Church is building temples at an unprecedented pace because the Lord has instructed it so. The blessings of the temple help gather Israel on both sides of the veil and prepare a people who will help prepare the world for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Now is the time for all to prepare for His coming and make discipleship their highest priority. Regular worship in the temple will help. Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple, feel His mercy, find answers to their most vexing questions and better comprehend the joy of His gospel.

Devote time each week to increase understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. Those who make and keep covenants to follow Jesus Christ will find that the painful moments of life are temporary. It is neither too early nor too late to become a devout disciple of Him.

“My dear brothers and sisters, in a coming day, Jesus Christ will return to the earth as the millennial Messiah. So today, I call upon you to rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ. … The best is yet to come as we fully turn our hearts and our lives to Jesus Christ.”

Notable quotes

“I urge you to devote time each week — for the rest of your life — to increase your understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”

“My dear brothers and sisters, in a coming day, Jesus Christ will return to the earth as the millennial Messiah. So today, I call upon you to rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ.”

“The best is yet to come, my dear brothers and sisters, because the Savior is coming again. The best is yet to come because the Lord is hastening His work. The best is yet to come as we fully turn our hearts and our lives to Jesus Christ.”

Who is President Nelson?

What has President Nelson done recently?

