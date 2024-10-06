President Russell M. Nelson: ‘The Lord Jesus Christ Will Come Again’

President Russell M. Nelson spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. He called upon Latter-day Saints to rededicate their lives to Jesus Christ, help gather Israel and prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord. The following is a summary of what President Nelson said.
President Nelson’s talk summary
The Church is building temples at an unprecedented pace because the Lord has instructed it so. The blessings of the temple help gather Israel on both sides of the veil and prepare a people who will help prepare the world for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.
Now is the time for all to prepare for His coming and make discipleship their highest priority. Regular worship in the temple will help. Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple, feel His mercy, find answers to their most vexing questions and better comprehend the joy of His gospel.
Devote time each week to increase understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. Those who make and keep covenants to follow Jesus Christ will find that the painful moments of life are temporary. It is neither too early nor too late to become a devout disciple of Him.
“My dear brothers and sisters, in a coming day, Jesus Christ will return to the earth as the millennial Messiah. So today, I call upon you to rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ. … The best is yet to come as we fully turn our hearts and our lives to Jesus Christ.”
Notable quotes
“I urge you to devote time each week — for the rest of your life — to increase your understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”
“My dear brothers and sisters, in a coming day, Jesus Christ will return to the earth as the millennial Messiah. So today, I call upon you to rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ.”
“The best is yet to come, my dear brothers and sisters, because the Savior is coming again. The best is yet to come because the Lord is hastening His work. The best is yet to come as we fully turn our hearts and our lives to Jesus Christ.”
Who is President Nelson?
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, after serving 34 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He is now the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as the longest-living apostle in this dispensation.
- A renowned surgeon, President Nelson assisted on the first human open-heart surgery in Utah using a heart-lung machine. In June 2018, the University of Utah honored President Nelson with an endowed chair in surgery.
- He and his late wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005, have 10 children, 57 grandchildren and more than 140 great-grandchildren. He married Sister Wendy Watson in 2006.
What has President Nelson done recently?
- During the April 2024 general conference, President Nelson reminded listeners of the blessings received because of priesthood keys. “Consider how your life would be different” if priesthood keys had not been restored, he invited.
- President Nelson rededicated the historic Manti Utah Temple on April 21, testifying that “temple worship will strengthen you to meet the challenges of everyday life.”
- In anticipation of his 100th birthday, President Nelson invited the world to reach out to “the one.” He later celebrated his 100th birthday with friends, family and others during his 100th birthday celebration broadcast.
- In a September social media post, he shared his April 2023 general conference talk “Peacemakers Needed,” reminding listeners that peacemaking is a choice.
Read more of President Nelson’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.