Elder Ricardo P. Giménez: ‘My Love for the Savior Is My “Why”’

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference. He taught that following the Prophet’s invitations is an opportunity to link everything one does with one’s love for the Savior. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Giménez’s talk summary

The Prophet continuously extends invitations. One might feel these are more items to add to a spiritual to-do list. But they are an opportunity “to link everything we do with our love for the Savior.”

Some things — like reading scriptures or offering sincere prayers — are done so consistently that they turn into traditions that dictate one’s efforts to build faith in Jesus Christ. Is “the real goal simply to accomplish these tasks? Or are these actions the means, the tools at your disposal, to achieve the true goal?”

Nothing is inherently wrong with traditions or setting goals. “However, I invite you to open your hearts and minds to the opportunity and blessing of understanding why we do these things and practice our religion.”

Use the Christ-centered traditions of Easter as “a means to learn more about the Savior and remember His Resurrection.

“The more we can connect the reason with our love for the Savior, the more we will be able to receive what we need or are seeking.”

Rather than simply reading general conference talks, studying and pondering the messages can help determine how to improve one’s life.

“I love the Savior, and my love for Him is my ‘why.‘”

Notable quotes

“I hope you will consider my words as a sincere invitation to seek to understand the opportunity to link everything we do with our love for the Savior.”

“The more we can connect the reason with our love for the Savior, the more we will be able to receive what we need or are seeking.”

“I love the Savior, and my love for Him is my ‘why.‘”

Who is Elder Giménez?

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, General Authority Seventy | Matthew T. Reier, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2019, at age 47. At the time of his call, he was serving as a counselor in a stake presidency in Nevada.

He was born in Antofagasta, Chile, and was baptized at age 11.

He served as a young full-time missionary in the Chile Concepción Mission.

His professional career included mining and information technology.

Elder Giménez and his wife, Sister Catherine Carrazana Giménez, were sealed in the Santiago Chile Temple on Sept. 12, 1997. They are the parents of two children.

What has Elder Giménez done recently?

Read Elder Giménez’s previous general conference address.