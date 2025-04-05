Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference. The following is a summary of what he said.
Two words are often attached to the sanctity of mortal birth: “life” and “choice.” Life is a precious part of the Father’s perfect plan. “By His decree, we cherish life and preserve life, and we choose the continuation of life once conceived. We also treasure the gift of moral agency, helping to strengthen righteous choices approved by God that bring eternal happiness.”
Forgiveness through the Savior’s Atonement is available for those repenting from moral transgressions or involvement in abortion.
“The word of the Lord concerning the unborn, given voice through the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, has never varied and echoes the words of prophets through the ages, giving divine clarity to what the Lord has asked of us.” The Church’s official statement on abortion and “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” contain complete information.
“Nurturing and protecting life that is yet unborn is not a political position. It is a moral law confirmed by the Lord through His prophets.”
The diminishing love for unborn children worldwide is a grave concern. “God cherishes life. It is His work and His glory to bring immortality and eternal life to His children. As disciples of Jesus Christ, we cherish life.”
Who is Elder Andersen?
- Elder Neil L. Andersen was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 4, 2009. He had served as a General Authority Seventy since 1993, during which time he managed development of the film “The Testaments of One Fold and One Shepherd” and supervised the initial launch of Mormon.org, now ComeUntoChrist.org.
- Elder Andersen served a mission in France from 1970 to 1972, presided over the France Bordeaux Mission from 1989 to 1992, and accompanied President Henry B. Eyring as he dedicated the Paris France Temple on May 21, 2017. In addition to English, he speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
- He met his wife, Sister Kathy Williams Andersen, while attending Brigham Young University. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975, and are the parents of four children.
- Elder Andersen worked as an advertising executive and later as a vice president of Morton Plant Health System.
What has Elder Andersen done recently?
- In the October 2024 general conference, Elder Andersen spoke about how individuals can feel hope and joy despite sorrow and challenges.
- During a BYU–Idaho devotional in May, Elder Andersen reminded students of the beauty and the Spirit the temple can bring into their lives. “Center your life in your faith in Jesus Christ and in the ordinances, covenants and teachings of His holy house,” he said.
- Elder Andersen shared in the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June a message on member and missionary support for new members. He said joining the Church can for new converts sometimes feel like walking through a maze, but it should feel more like walking through the temple.
- In August, he spoke at BYU Education Week on the importance of educating righteous desires, inspired by the scripture in Romans 12:2: “Be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.”
Read more of Elder Andersen's general conference addresses