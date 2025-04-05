Menu
Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘Cherishing Life’

‘Nurturing and protecting life that is yet unborn … is a moral law confirmed by the Lord through His prophets’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference.
Rachel Sterzer Gibson
By Rachel Sterzer Gibson

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Andersen’s talk summary

Two words are often attached to the sanctity of mortal birth: “life” and “choice.” Life is a precious part of the Father’s perfect plan. “By His decree, we cherish life and preserve life, and we choose the continuation of life once conceived. We also treasure the gift of moral agency, helping to strengthen righteous choices approved by God that bring eternal happiness.”

Forgiveness through the Savior’s Atonement is available for those repenting from moral transgressions or involvement in abortion.

“The word of the Lord concerning the unborn, given voice through the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, has never varied and echoes the words of prophets through the ages, giving divine clarity to what the Lord has asked of us.” The Church’s official statement on abortion and “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” contain complete information.

“Nurturing and protecting life that is yet unborn is not a political position. It is a moral law confirmed by the Lord through His prophets.”

The diminishing love for unborn children worldwide is a grave concern. “God cherishes life. It is His work and His glory to bring immortality and eternal life to His children. As disciples of Jesus Christ, we cherish life.”

Notable quotes

“The diminishing love for unborn children worldwide is a grave concern. God cherishes life. … As disciples of Jesus Christ, we cherish life.”

“Life is a most precious part of our Father’s perfect plan and by His decree we cherish life and preserve life; and we choose the continuation of life once conceived.”

“Nurturing and protecting life that is yet unborn is not a political position. It is a moral law confirmed by the Lord through His prophets.”

Who is Elder Andersen?

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
What has Elder Andersen done recently?

  • In the October 2024 general conference, Elder Andersen spoke about how individuals can feel hope and joy despite sorrow and challenges.
  • During a BYU–Idaho devotional in May, Elder Andersen reminded students of the beauty and the Spirit the temple can bring into their lives. “Center your life in your faith in Jesus Christ and in the ordinances, covenants and teachings of His holy house,” he said.
  • Elder Andersen shared in the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June a message on member and missionary support for new members. He said joining the Church can for new converts sometimes feel like walking through a maze, but it should feel more like walking through the temple.
  • In August, he spoke at BYU Education Week on the importance of educating righteous desires, inspired by the scripture in Romans 12:2: “Be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

Read more of Elder Andersen’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.

