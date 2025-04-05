Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference. The following is a summary of what he said.

Two words are often attached to the sanctity of mortal birth: “life” and “choice.” Life is a precious part of the Father’s perfect plan. “By His decree, we cherish life and preserve life, and we choose the continuation of life once conceived. We also treasure the gift of moral agency, helping to strengthen righteous choices approved by God that bring eternal happiness.”

Forgiveness through the Savior’s Atonement is available for those repenting from moral transgressions or involvement in abortion.

“The word of the Lord concerning the unborn, given voice through the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, has never varied and echoes the words of prophets through the ages, giving divine clarity to what the Lord has asked of us.” The Church’s official statement on abortion and “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” contain complete information.

“Nurturing and protecting life that is yet unborn is not a political position. It is a moral law confirmed by the Lord through His prophets.”

The diminishing love for unborn children worldwide is a grave concern. “God cherishes life. It is His work and His glory to bring immortality and eternal life to His children. As disciples of Jesus Christ, we cherish life.”

