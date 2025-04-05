Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘The Atonement of Jesus Christ Provides the Ultimate Rescue’

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference. Elder Cook spoke about the rescue provided through Jesus Christ’s Atonement. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Cook’s talk summary

Pioneers from the Willie and Martin handcart companies experienced starvation, exposure to freezing weather and many deaths in 1856.

When Brigham Young learned of their situation, he urged Saints in Salt Lake City, “Go and bring in those people now on the Plains.” Rescuers followed the Prophet and played critical roles in saving stranded Saints.

Just as these pioneers were rescued, “As we turn to Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world, He rescues us from the storms of life through His Atonement in accordance with the Father’s plan.”

God’s plan of happiness is based on the Savior’s atoning rescue. “Without the Atonement, we cannot save ourselves from sin and death.”

Believers can find hope and light by focusing on Christ and His atoning sacrifice.

First, “do not underestimate the importance of doing what we can to rescue others from physical and especially spiritual challenges.”

Second, gratefully accept the Savior’s Atonement, striving to exhibit joy and happiness even when facing the challenges of life.

Third, set aside consistent time to faithfully contemplate His Atonement, especially by partaking of the sacrament and attending the temple.

“The Atonement of Jesus Christ provides the ultimate rescue from the trials we face in this life.”

Notable quotes

“In a world of great beauty, there are also enormous challenges. As we turn to Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world, He rescues us from the storms of life through His Atonement in accordance with the Father’s plan.”

“In His eternity-shaping Atonement and Resurrection, the Savior broke ‘the bands of death, having gained the victory over death’ (Mosiah 15:8) for everyone.”

“I testify that the key to the Father’s plan of happiness is the Atonement wrought by our Savior Jesus Christ. He lives and guides His Church. The Atonement of Jesus Christ provides the ultimate rescue from the trials we face in this life.”

Who is Elder Cook?

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | Matthew T Reier, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Quentin L. Cook was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 6, 2007. He is a great-great-grandson of Heber C. Kimball, who was among the first missionaries in this dispensation to preach the gospel outside North America.

He married Mary Gaddie on Nov. 30, 1962, in the Logan Utah Temple. They are the parents of three children.

Elder Cook was President Jeffrey R. Holland’s mission companion in summer 1962 during their full-time mission service in the British Isles.

He worked as an attorney and business executive in California. At the time of his calling as a General Authority Seventy in 1996, Elder Cook was vice chairman of Sutter/California Healthcare System — a California health care company with 25 hospitals and more than 26,000 employees.

What has Elder Cook done recently?

