Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘Blessed Are the Peacemakers’

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2025 general conference about being peacemakers. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Stevenson’s talk summary

The Savior said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”

Peacemaking begins in the heart, then in homes and families, then neighborhoods and communities.

Looking into the pure and innocent peacemaking hearts of children can be an inspiration. All children are born with divine inclinations toward kindness and compassion.

Use the Lord’s pattern to build peacemaking in the home through persuasion, long suffering, gentleness, kindness, meekness and love unfeigned. One family that responded with kindness transformed a difficult relationship.

Peacemaking in communities grows by seeing one another as a child of God.

All are invited to take part in a one-week, three-step peacemaker plan:

1. A contention-free home zone. “When contention starts, pause and reboot, with kind words and deeds.”

2. Digital bridge building; “Before posting, replying or commenting online, ask, ‘Will this build a bridge?’ If not, stop. Do not send. Instead, share goodness. Publish peace in the place of hate.”

3. Repair and reunite: “Each family member could seek out a strained relationship in order to apologize, minister, repair and reunite.”

To be a peacemaker is to be strong. It requires courage and compromise but not sacrifice of principle. It is a Christlike attribute.

Notable quotes

“Peacemaking still begins in the most basic place — in our hearts. Then in homes and families. As we practice there, peacemaking will spread into our neighborhoods and communities.”

“To be peacemakers, we forgive others and deliberately build others up instead of tearing them down.”

“We fulfill our divine role as children of a loving Heavenly Father as we strive to become peacemakers.”

Who is Elder Stevenson?

