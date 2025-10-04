Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘Blessed Are the Peacemakers’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2025 general conference about being peacemakers. The following is a summary of what he said.
Elder Stevenson’s talk summary
The Savior said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”
Peacemaking begins in the heart, then in homes and families, then neighborhoods and communities.
Looking into the pure and innocent peacemaking hearts of children can be an inspiration. All children are born with divine inclinations toward kindness and compassion.
Use the Lord’s pattern to build peacemaking in the home through persuasion, long suffering, gentleness, kindness, meekness and love unfeigned. One family that responded with kindness transformed a difficult relationship.
Peacemaking in communities grows by seeing one another as a child of God.
All are invited to take part in a one-week, three-step peacemaker plan:
1. A contention-free home zone. “When contention starts, pause and reboot, with kind words and deeds.”
2. Digital bridge building; “Before posting, replying or commenting online, ask, ‘Will this build a bridge?’ If not, stop. Do not send. Instead, share goodness. Publish peace in the place of hate.”
3. Repair and reunite: “Each family member could seek out a strained relationship in order to apologize, minister, repair and reunite.”
To be a peacemaker is to be strong. It requires courage and compromise but not sacrifice of principle. It is a Christlike attribute.
Notable quotes
“Peacemaking still begins in the most basic place — in our hearts. Then in homes and families. As we practice there, peacemaking will spread into our neighborhoods and communities.”
“To be peacemakers, we forgive others and deliberately build others up instead of tearing them down.”
“We fulfill our divine role as children of a loving Heavenly Father as we strive to become peacemakers.”
Who is Elder Stevenson?
- Elder Gary E. Stevenson was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had been serving as the presiding bishop since 2012.
- Elder Stevenson has lived more than nine years in Japan — first as a missionary serving in the Japan Fukuoka Mission, then as president of the Japan Nagoya Mission from 2004 to 2007, and as area president of the Church’s Asia North Area from 2008 to 2012. In 2016, he joined President Russell M. Nelson, who dedicated the Sapporo Japan Temple, and later accompanied President Henry B. Eyring as he rededicated the Tokyo Japan Temple in 2022.
- He met his wife, Sister Lesa Jean Higley Stevenson, at Utah State University. The couple married Aug. 20, 1979, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple and are the parents of four sons.
What has Elder Stevenson done recently?
- In the April 2025 general conference, he spoke about making Jesus Christ the center of one’s life and Easter celebration.
- He met with a delegation from the American Jewish Committee in Salt Lake City in August.
- In June, he ministered in Uruguay, Argentina and Chile, ending with the dedication of the Antofagasta Chile Temple.
- He addressed Latter-day Saint U.S. Air Force Academy graduates at their baccalaureate service on May 25.
- While in Brazil in February, he emphasized to youth the importance of missionary work.
- At the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, he demonstrated how missionaries can build a foundation of conversion.
