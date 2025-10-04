Saturday evening session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Attendees walk through the rain into the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

The Saturday evening session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4.

The session was conducted by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Jörg Klebingat and Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventies, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by a multicultural choir from Utah representing 39 countries, directed by Kelly DeHaan and Manu Harris, and accompanied by organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples.

Speakers