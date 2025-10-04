Menu
General Conference

Saturday evening session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Attendees walk through the rain into the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The Saturday evening session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4.

The session was conducted by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Jörg Klebingat and Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventies, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by a multicultural choir from Utah representing 39 countries, directed by Kelly DeHaan and Manu Harris, and accompanied by organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples.

Speakers

Attendees enter the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Attendees walk through the rain into the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Sister Pearl Hammond smiles at attendees prior to the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Attendees walk through the rain into the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Attendees enter the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Attendees walk through the rain into the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Attendees walk through the rain into the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Attendees walk through the rain into the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, greets his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, after the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Attendees listen during the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, talk prior to the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, shakes hands with Elder Gerrit W. Gong, also of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, prior to the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
The Salt Lake Temple shines during the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Elder Patrick Kearon, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waits for the start of the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder Neil L. Andersen, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talk prior to the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to attendees after the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Leaders wait for the start of the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, left; Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, center; and Elder Henry B. Eyring — all of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, with President Oaks as its president — during the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Elder Gerrit W. Gong, left, and Elder Ronald A. Rasband, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talk prior to the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Elder Henry B. Eyring, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, shakes hands with Elder David A. Bednar, also of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, prior to the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Elder Patrick Kearon, left; Elder Ulisses Soares, center; and Elder Dale G. Renlund, all of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talk prior to the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, prior to the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Elder Patrick Kearon, left; Elder Ulisses Soares, center; and Elder Gerrit W. Gong, all of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Leaders are seated prior to the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, motions to attendees prior to the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
A multicultural choir sings during the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, left; Elder David A. Bednar, center; and Elder Quentin L. Cook, all of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
