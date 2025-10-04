Sister J. Anette Dennis: ‘Cheering Each Other On’

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2025 general conference about cheering each other on. The following is a summary of what she said.

Sister Dennis’ talk summary

At a track and field championship for seniors, everyone cheered when 100-year-old Orville Rogers finally crossed the finish line. He finished last in each of his five events, but he actually set five world records that day — because of his age and the degree of difficulty.

“Our congregations and families can be gathering places where we cheer each other on.”

Attending church can be hard for some people for various reasons. “Put yourself in that person’s place and treat them the way you would want to be treated if you were in their shoes.”

Christlike treatment of others goes beyond families and congregations to include people of other faiths, countries, cultures and political persuasions.

Living the gospel doesn’t mean checklists, it means becoming like Jesus Christ.

A period of depression and struggle to feel God’s presence led to the understanding that only the Lord knows the level of difficulty in which each person is running their own race of life. Therefore He is the only one qualified to judge.

Commit now to always help and encourage others. For those struggling: “Please don’t lose hope. Please keep going. Please stay. You do belong. The Lord needs you, and we need you.”

Notable quotes

“It is a basic human need for all of us to feel a sense of belonging, to feel that we are wanted and needed and that our lives have purpose and meaning, no matter our circumstances or limitations.”

“Christlike love and care are higher and holier. The pure love of Christ is charity.”

“His is not a gospel of checklists; it is a gospel of becoming — becoming as He is and loving as He does.”

Who is Sister Dennis?

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister J. Anette Dennis was sustained as first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency in April 2022.

Sister Dennis met her husband, Brother Jorge Dennis, while on a cultural trip to Hermosillo, Mexico, with the BYU Spanish department. They were married in September 1980 and are the parents of four children.

She served with her husband as he presided over the Ecuador Guayaquil West Mission from 2013 to 2016. Toward the end of their service, on April 16, 2016, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Ecuador, which killed almost 700 people and injured about 16,600.

What has Sister Dennis done recently?

Read Sister Dennis’ previous general conference addresses, or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.