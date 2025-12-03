Remember conference — Elder Carlos A. Godoy: ‘Smiling Faces and Grateful Hearts’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Smiling Faces and Grateful Hearts”
- Elder Carlos A. Godoy | General Authority Seventy
- Sunday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference.
- Theme: Latter-day Saints in Africa find joy despite challenges and seek the Savior’s healing power.
Outline
- After being released from the Presidency of the Seventy in 2024, Elder Godoy was called to serve in the Africa South Area. There he has been inspired by Latter-day Saints who approach life’s challenges and the demands of a growing Church with a positive attitude.
Mozambique
- In Mozambique, more than 2,000 people filled a small chapel for the stake conference of a 1-year-old stake that already had 10 units. A young stake president leads the growing stake, and the patriarch gives an average of eight to 10 patriarchal blessings per week.
- Learning that many members in that part of the country work during the day to eat at night, Elder Godoy was “even more moved by their smiling faces and grateful hearts” during stake conference.
Zambia
- A couple with a baby and two small children in Zambia walk 45 minutes to an hour to the chapel and back every Sunday with no complaints.
Malawi
- Two branches in Malawi use public schools as meetinghouses. Though the humble and modest buildings lack some basic amenities, Church members were happy to have a nearby place to gather.
Zimbabwe
- In Zimbabwe, a congregation of 240 people was spread across two small rooms in a rented house for Sunday services. Some members were also sitting outside the building, watching the meeting through windows and doors.
Lesotho
- During Sunday services for a branch in Lesotho, a sacramental room in a rented house was overflowing, with people standing outside the door to participate — and that was only half of the branch membership. The other half would attend a second sacrament meeting after the second hour.
- After a fatal traffic accident involving several youth, Elder Godoy observed strong and resilient Saints coping with the situation in an uplifting and inspiring way. One survivor, Mpho Aniciah Nku, testified of the Savior’s healing power.
The Savior’s healing power
- The Savior can succor individuals in any circumstance because He suffered every kind of pain, affliction and temptation (see Alma 7:11–12).
- He promises rest to all who come unto Him, take His yoke upon them and learn of Him (see Matthew 11:28–30).
Reflection questions
What inspires you about the Latter-day Saints in Africa? What can you learn from Elder Godoy’s stories?
How do you find joy in life despite challenges?
How does your relationship with the Savior enable you to approach difficulties with a smiling face and grateful heart?
When have you experienced the Savior’s healing power in your life?
What can you do this week to act on the Savior’s invitation and promise in Matthew 11:28–30?
Speaker quotes
- “It has been a blessing to serve among the faithful Saints in the Africa South Area and witness the Lord’s love for them. It’s inspiring to see generational families of all backgrounds, including many successful and well-educated Church members, dedicating their time and talents to serve others. At the same time, given the region’s demographics, many people of modest means are joining the Church and transforming their lives through the blessings of tithing faithfulness and the educational opportunities offered by the Church.”
- “President James E. Faust once stated, ‘It has been said that this church does not necessarily attract great people but more often makes ordinary people great.’ The greatness of our Saints in Africa becomes even more evident as they face life’s challenges and the demands of a growing Church. They always approach it with a positive attitude.”
- “They find joy despite their challenges. They have learned that our relationship with the Savior enables us to approach difficulties with smiling faces and grateful hearts.”
Reference scriptures
- “And he shall go forth, suffering pains and afflictions and temptations of every kind; and this that the word might be fulfilled which saith he will take upon him the pains and the sicknesses of his people. And he will take upon him death, that he may loose the bands of death which bind his people; and he will take upon him their infirmities, that his bowels may be filled with mercy, according to the flesh, that he may know according to the flesh how to succor his people according to their infirmities.”
- “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
Invitations and promises
- “Mpho Aniciah Nku, 14, a surviving accident victim in this picture, illustrated it well in her own words: ‘Trust in Jesus and always look unto Him, because through Him you’ll find peace, and He will help you in the healing process.’ These are just a few examples where we see their positive attitude because they center their lives in the gospel of Jesus Christ. They know where to find help and hope.”
- “Why can the Savior succor them and us in any circumstances of our lives? The answer can be found in the scriptures: ‘And he shall go forth, suffering pains and afflictions and temptations of every kind. … And he will take upon him their infirmities, that his bowels may be filled with mercy, … that he may know … how to succor his people according to their infirmities’ (Alma 7:11–12).”
- “I conclude with my testimony of Christ’s words found in Matthew 11: ‘Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light’ (Matthew 11:28–30). Just like those Saints in Africa, I know this promise is true. It is true there, and it’s true everywhere.”
Stories
Additional resources
- Related image: Smiling Saints in Africa
- Related video: “Christ’s Healing Power Follows Tragic Lesotho Minibus Accident”
- Related hymn: No. 1033, “Oh, How Great Is Our Joy”
Recent conference talks on joy
- Elder John A. McCune: “Joy Through Covenant Discipleship” (April 2025)
- Elder I. Raymond Egbo: “Focus on Jesus Christ and His Gospel” (October 2024)
- Elder Patrick Kearon: “Welcome to the Church of Joy” (October 2024)
Who is Elder Godoy?
- Elder Carlos A. Godoy was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2008 general conference. A general authority born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Elder Godoy served as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy from 2018 to 2024, and he currently serves as president of the Africa South Area.