Elder Jeffrey R. Holland: ‘And Now I See’

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference about evidence of the works of God. The following is a summary of what he said.

Jesus Christ’s healing of a blind man in John 9 was evidence of God’s power.

The works of God are manifest through ordinances. “When we participate in any of the ordinances of the gospel and honor the corresponding covenants, we come to know the Savior much more personally.”

Similar to how the blind man was healed with unlikely ingredients, God can bless His children by whatever method He chooses.

“How easy it is for us to dismiss the source of our redemption because the ingredients and instruments seem embarrassingly plain.”

The holy priesthood follows an unbroken sequence back to the Lord Jesus Christ. Another “marvelous evidence” of the Church’s truthfulness is the blessings and covenants extended to deceased kindred.

The Book of Mormon is a light of revelation, a rod of safety for the soul and a illumination of the path “when mists of darkness come, as surely they have and as surely they will.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is “a true restoration of the New Testament church and more, because I cannot deny the evidence of that Restoration, particularly the spiritual evidence of the truthfulness of the Book of Mormon, the very word of God itself.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

