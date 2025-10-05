Elder John D. Amos: ‘The Good News Recipe’

Elder John D. Amos, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Elder John D. Amos, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about happiness through gospel living. The following is a summary of what he said.

The late President Russell M. Nelson once told a group of Primary children that the secret to his long life was reading the scriptures.

“Well, there we have it. The simple secret for happy living is to just follow God’s recipe as detailed in the scriptures. I call it the ‘Good News Recipe.’”

Everyone has moments when they feel their ingredients aren’t good enough, when they struggle to follow directions, when they do something out of order or when something is out of their control.

“What do you do if something goes wrong when following the recipe? Well, embedded in the Good News Recipe is the ‘secret ingredient’ to ensure you always get it right in the end. The answer is always Jesus Christ.”

When someone needs to invite Jesus Christ into their life, they can follow the steps that President Nelson taught about receiving personal revelation: find a quiet place they can regularly go to, humble themselves before God, pour out their hearts in prayer, and turn to Heavenly Father for answers and comfort.

“I testify that Jesus Christ is our Savior and Redeemer, and He has accomplished everything we need to be able to return to Heavenly Father.”

Who is Elder Amos?

Elder John D. Amos, General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder John D. Amos was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during April 2025 general conference.

He was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, and was introduced to the Church in college by his future wife, Michelle Evette Wright.

Elder and Sister Amos were married June 9, 1990, in the Atlanta Georgia Temple. They have three children.

Elder and Sister Amos previously served as mission leaders of the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission.

