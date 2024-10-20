During the week of Oct. 13-19, The First Presidency met with Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba, Her Excellency Lianys Torres Rivera. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, delivered a message to the nearly 2,000 missionaries at the Provo MTC as well as missionaries at the Church’s other MTCs worldwide via broadcast. On Oct. 13, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — along with Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president; University of Utah President Taylor Randall; and Clark Ivory, the CEO of Ivory Homes — spoke to some 10,000 youth and young adults.
In temple news: Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13; details were released on the preliminary work is set to begin at Lethbridge Alberta Temple site; and following the October 2024 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson has now announced 185 temples in his six-plus years as President of the Church.
On Oct. 15, Elder Takashi Wada, a General Authority Seventy addressed the students and others in attendance at the Marriott Center on BYUs’ campus; Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, gave a devotional at BYU—Idaho.
In the 210th episode of the Church News podcast, Riley Lorimer, director of the Church History Museum takes listeners behind the scenes on the new exhibit entitled “Work and Wonder: 200 Years of Latter-day Saint Art.” More than 12,000 Latter-day Saints gave aid to those affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square announced its plans to stop in Argentina during the ‘Songs of Hope’ tour.
1. The First Presidency welcomes Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba
The Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba, Her Excellency Lianys Torres Rivera, met with the First Presidency. The Cuban delegation’s visit included other activities to deepen its understanding of the Church’s humanitarian, educational and missionary efforts, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The delegation also viewed the BYU campus and met with BYU President C. Shane Reese.
2. Elder Uchtdorf offers missionaries simple formula for success
Elder Uchtdorf in his devotional to missionaries at the Provo MTC offered a simple formula of success. While some may think a missionary’s success is measured in other ways, such as the number of converts an elder or sister may help bring to into the Church, baptism is a matter between the individual and God. Elder Uchtdorf reminded the missionaries that “success means doing well those things over which you have control.”
3. Give the Lord ‘equal time,’ Elder Rasband encourages during devotional to 10,000 youth and young adults
During his devotional to more than 10,000 youth and young adults on the University of Utah campus, Elder Rasband shared that by attending seminary and institute, youth and young adults would learn the importance learning by study and by faith. He encouraged, “Equal time, brothers and sisters. Give the Lord equal time in your university experience. Then give Him equal time the rest of your life.”
4. Deep, wholehearted faith: Elder Dale G. Renlund dedicates the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple
Elder Renlund dedicated the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — the 198th operating house of the Lord of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the second in the Central American nation — in two sessions on Sunday, Oct. 13, five years after it was announced in 2019.
“The testimonies of the members in Honduras run deep,” he said. “This depth of faith and faithfulness is the reason the Lord directed His Prophet to build another beautiful temple in the wonderful country of Honduras.”
5. Temple news: Preliminary work to begin at Lethbridge Alberta Temple site; and a look at the 185 temples announced by President Nelson
The Lethbridge Alberta Temple — which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2023 general conference and will be Canada’s 10th house of the Lord — had its site location and exterior rendering previously released. The preliminary work onsite begins prior to a groundbreaking date for the temple being announced.
President Nelson has now announced a total of 185 temples, following the announcement of 17 new temples during the October general conference, during his six-plus-years as President of the Church. Of the Church’s 367 total houses of the Lord — dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning — President Nelson has announced 50.4% of that total.
6. At BYU, Elder Wada speaks about trials and blessings; at BYU Idaho, Brother Reid explains how ‘fumbling is not failing’
Elder Wada spoke to students during the Tuesday devotional. He spoke on the ‘blessings associate with trials’, drawing comparison from the story of Nephi’s journey through the wilderness.
During his devotional at BYU—Idaho, Brother Reid shared a message on the importance of striving to become better. “No one plans or wants to fumble, but that was me,” he said. “In my mind, I had let everyone down — my team, my family, and millions of fans. I was so focused on my mistake that I actually wanted to quit.”
7. Episode 210: An artful testimony at the Church History Museum’s 200 years of Latter-day Saint art exhibit
‘Work and Wonder: 200 Years of Latter-day Saint Art’ was created by individuals connected to the Church around the world.
In the newest episode of the Church News podcast, Laura Paulsen Howe, who is a Church History Museum art curator, shared her insights on the art exhibit, “I see examples throughout the world and throughout time which give me a place, an identity and a confidence that I can continue doing my best to make covenants and grow closer to the Savior. And so we hope people will come and see and ask, “What does this mean?” Because the answer, I hope, will uplift them and help them become closer to Christ.”
8. More than 12,000 Latter-day Saints give aid in aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton
Efforts totaled 170,000 volunteer hours across 5,700 homes in the southeastern U.S. following the effects of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.
“Disaster relief work is truly the 99 seeking the 1,” said Elder John D. Amos of Orlando, an Area Seventy in the Church’s North America Southeast Area and a member of the area’s Disaster Response Committee. “We gather in groups by the hundreds, wearing yellow shirts and carrying chainsaws, ready to help those in need. But we are not just removing trees — we are restoring hope. We are not just mucking out homes — we are sharing His light. We are not just tarping a roof — we are bringing peace. In doing so, we are living the great commandments to love God and love our neighbors.”
9. Argentina is 2025 ‘Songs of Hope’ tour stop for Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will be making a second stop in South America next year. In addition to its announcement of performances in Lima, Peru, in February 2025, the choir and orchestra will be going to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in August 2025, according to an earlier announcement on Sept. 30.