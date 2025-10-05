Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘Adorned With the Virtue of Temperance’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference about the virtue of temperance. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Soares’ talk summary

The Savior’s guidance reminds that temperance — an indispensable virtue for all — is an essential reinforcement for a firm foundation in Jesus Christ. Temperance harmonizes and strengthens other Christlike attributes, including humility, faith, hope, charity and the pure love that flows from Him.

“Cultivating temperance is a meaningful way to protect our souls against the subtle yet constant spiritual erosion caused by worldly influences that can weaken our foundation in Jesus Christ.”

Disciples of Christ who strive to cultivate this Christlike attribute become increasingly humble and full of love.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ invites us to exercise this virtue especially in times of challenge, for it is precisely on these occasions that the true character of an individual is revealed.”

The Savior’s ministry on earth was marked by the virtue of temperance in all aspects of His character.

“As we strive, with faith and diligence, to weave temperance into our actions and words, I testify that we will strengthen and anchor our lives more securely upon the sure foundation of our Redeemer.”

Who is Elder Soares?

Elder Ulisses Soares is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ulisses Soares was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, he is the first person from South America to serve in the quorum.

Both Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Fernandes Soares, served in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. They began dating after their missions when they ran into each other at a stake dance. They have three children.

Elder Soares was an accountant and auditor for multinational corporations in Brazil and, later, director for temporal affairs in the Church area office in São Paulo.

What has Elder Soares done recently?

Read more of Elder Soares’ general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.