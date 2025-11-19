Remember conference — Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘Adorned With the Virtue of Temperance’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

Related Story Read more conference study helps here

About this talk

“Adorned With the Virtue of Temperance”

Elder Ulisses Soares | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference.

of October 2025 general conference. Theme: As disciples of Jesus Christ strive to develop temperance, especially during challenging times, they can be more securely anchored to Him.

Outline

In 2021, President Russell M. Nelson invited disciples of Jesus Christ to strengthen their spiritual foundations, just like the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple is being strengthened.

Text | Video

Section 12 of the Doctrine and Covenants provides insight on reinforcing one’s spiritual foundation, specifically through temperance. Temperance harmonizes and strengthens other Christlike attributes and protects against spiritual erosion.

Text | Video

Temperance is presented in the scriptures as an essential part of spiritual progress. Those who strive to cultivate this attribute become increasingly full of love and better able to resist anger.

Text | Video

The Apostle Paul counseled that those who desire to represent the Savior should display temperance, not arrogance or quickness to anger. Those who change their behavior with faith and humility can be firmly anchored to the Savior and become instruments in His hands.

Text | Video

The biblical story of Hannah — the mother of the prophet Samuel — teaches that spiritual strength is not expressed in impulsive reactions or haughty words but in temperance. While the world often exalts behaviors of aggressiveness or excessiveness, the gospel of Jesus Christ invites His followers to exercise temperance especially in times of challenge.

Text | Video

Covenant people are called to follow the example of Jesus Christ, who taught the importance of being patient in afflictions and reconciling with those with whom they are angry. His peace will not be removed.

Text | Video

Several years ago, Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, met with Church members in Mexico, many of whom had experienced or had a loved one experience heartbreaking trials. However, these Saints did not reflect anger or resentment — although their hearts were broken by suffering, they pressed forward with faith in the Savior.

Text | Video

Jesus Christ suffered for all until He bled from every pore, yet He never allowed anger to inflame His heart. Even in the midst of His greatest agony, He did not think of Himself.

Text | Video

As individuals adorn their minds and hearts with temperance, they draw closer to the Savior and have their souls purified.

Text | Video

Reflection questions

How does developing temperance strengthen other Christlike attributes?

In what ways does temperance protect souls from “spiritual erosion”?

How can acting with temperance draw you closer to the Savior?

What would increased temperance look like in your life?

How could acting with temperance enhance your relationships?

Speaker quotes

“Temperance harmonizes and strengthens other Christlike attributes mentioned in [Doctrine and Covenants 12]: humility, faith, hope, charity and the pure love that flows from Him.”

Text | Video

“It is the virtue that brings harmony to the heart, shaping desires and emotions with wisdom and calmness.”

Text | Video

“Jesus Christ, the greatest of all, suffered for us until He bled from every pore, yet He never allowed anger to inflame His heart, nor did aggressive, offensive or profane words escape His lips, even amid such affliction.”

Text | Video

Reference scriptures

“Behold, I speak unto you, and also to all those who have desires to bring forth and establish this work; And no one can assist in this work except he shall be humble and full of love, having faith, hope, and charity, being temperate in all things, whatsoever shall be entrusted to his care.”

Doctrine and Covenants 12:7-8

“Be patient in afflictions, revile not against those that revile. Govern your house in meekness, and be steadfast.”

Doctrine and Covenants 31:9

“For the mountains shall depart and the hills be removed, but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, saith the Lord that hath mercy on thee.”

3 Nephi 22:10

Invitations and promises

“Cultivating temperance is a meaningful way to protect our souls against the subtle yet constant spiritual erosion caused by worldly influences that can weaken our foundation in Jesus Christ.”

Text | Video

“As we strive to change our behavior with faith and humility, we can be firmly anchored to the solid rock of His grace and become pure and polished instruments in His holy hands.”

Text | Video

“I solemnly bear my testimony that the constant pursuit of temperance purifies our soul and sanctifies our heart before the Savior, gently drawing us nearer to Him and preparing us, with hope and peace, for that glorious day when we shall meet Him at His Second Coming.”

Text | Video

Follow the Prophet “So I ask each of you, how firm is your foundation? And what reinforcements to your testimony and understanding of the gospel are needed?” President Russell M. Nelson, “The Temple and Your Spiritual Foundation,” October 2021 general conference

Stories

The biblical story of Hannah — the mother of the prophet Samuel — teaches that spiritual strength is not expressed in impulsive reactions or haughty words but in temperance. Even after great trials, Hannah offered a song of gratitude to the Lord. She said, “Talk no more so exceeding proudly; let not arrogancy come out of your mouth: for the Lord is a God of knowledge, and by him actions are weighed” (1 Samuel 2:3).

Text | Video

Several years ago, Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, met with Church members in Mexico. Many of them had experienced or had a loved one experience heartbreaking trials, including kidnapping and homicide. However, these Saints did not reflect anger or resentment but instead had a quiet humility. Although their hearts were broken by suffering, they pressed forward with faith in Jesus Christ.

Text | Video

Additional resources

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on temperance

Who is Elder Soares?

Elder Ulisses Soares was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. The first Apostle from South America, he was formerly an accountant and auditor for multinational corporations in Brazil and, later, director for temporal affairs in the Church area office in São Paulo, Brazil.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News