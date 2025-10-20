Remember conference — President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Introduction’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Introduction”
- President Dallin H. Oaks | President of the Church
- Saturday morning session of October 2025 general conference.
- Theme: General conference continues with President Oaks as presiding leader amid the death of Church President Russell M. Nelson.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of President Oaks’ message here.
Outline
- Speaking during an apostolic interregnum, President Oaks was serving as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the conference. (He was set apart as President of the Church 10 days later, on Oct. 14, 2025.)
- The schedule for October 2025 general conference was planned by President Russell M. Nelson.
- This was the first general conference in 75 years that a Church president died so close to general conference. To honor President Nelson, the conference went forth as he planned.
- The memorial and funeral planning for President Nelson were approved by his family and by the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- As everyone speaking in conference would like to pay tribute to President Nelson, each was asked to hold tributes to a minimum.
- President Nelson was President Oaks’ friend and one of the most influential leaders he had ever personally known.
Reflection questions
Why is it important to recognize that Church members have already sustained President Oaks as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles?
How did President Nelson’s leadership and example bless you?
What can you do to better sustain Church leaders?
Speaker quotes
- “I speak to you as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve, in which position I have already been sustained in each of our ward, stake and general conferences for the past seven and a half years.”
- “I loved Russell M. Nelson and have learned more about the gospel and gospel leadership from my long friendship and association with him than from any other leader I have personally known.”
- “[President Nelson] is our model as a servant and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ.”
Stories
- It is rare to have a Church president die days before a general conference. Therefore, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles had to determine how to hold leadership meetings and conference, while also scheduling a funeral. They honored President Nelson by following the planned conference schedule he approved.
Additional resources
- Related image: “We Now Go Forward” by Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Related video: “Remembering the Life of President Russell M. Nelson”
- Related hymn: No. 1031, “Come, Hear the Word the Lord Has Spoken”
Who is President Oaks?
- President Dallin H. Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 14, 2025, about 41 years after he was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. At the time of this talk, he was serving as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He was set apart as Church President 10 days after giving this general conference message.