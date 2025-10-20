Menu
General Conference

Remember conference — President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Introduction’

See resources on President Dallin H. Oaks’ October 2025 general conference message to enrich gospel learning individually and in the home

President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Eastin Hartzell
By Eastin Hartzell

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

About this talk

Read the full message here.
Read a summary of President Oaks’ message here.

Outline

  • Speaking during an apostolic interregnum, President Oaks was serving as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the conference. (He was set apart as President of the Church 10 days later, on Oct. 14, 2025.)
  • The schedule for October 2025 general conference was planned by President Russell M. Nelson.
  • This was the first general conference in 75 years that a Church president died so close to general conference. To honor President Nelson, the conference went forth as he planned.
  • The memorial and funeral planning for President Nelson were approved by his family and by the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
  • As everyone speaking in conference would like to pay tribute to President Nelson, each was asked to hold tributes to a minimum.
  • President Nelson was President Oaks’ friend and one of the most influential leaders he had ever personally known.

Reflection questions

Why is it important to recognize that Church members have already sustained President Oaks as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles?

How did President Nelson’s leadership and example bless you?

What can you do to better sustain Church leaders?

Speaker quotes

  • “I speak to you as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve, in which position I have already been sustained in each of our ward, stake and general conferences for the past seven and a half years.”
  • “I loved Russell M. Nelson and have learned more about the gospel and gospel leadership from my long friendship and association with him than from any other leader I have personally known.”
  • “[President Nelson] is our model as a servant and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Stories

  • It is rare to have a Church president die days before a general conference. Therefore, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles had to determine how to hold leadership meetings and conference, while also scheduling a funeral. They honored President Nelson by following the planned conference schedule he approved.

Additional resources

President Dallin H. Oaks
Church President Dallin H. Oaks. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on prophets

Who is President Oaks?

  • President Dallin H. Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 14, 2025, about 41 years after he was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. At the time of this talk, he was serving as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He was set apart as Church President 10 days after giving this general conference message.
Resources to support study of April 2025 general conference messages
Download a PDF of talk summaries from October 2025 general conference
October 2025 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, wave as they exit following the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, left, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, laughs with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the start of the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, opens the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is seated on the stand of the Conference Center before the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference.
President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is seated on the stand before the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf touches the arm of President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he walks by before the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf touches the arm of President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he walks by before the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, wave to attendees after the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, opens the Sunday morning session of 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, prior to the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, gestures to a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, at the end of the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, left; Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, center; and Elder Henry B. Eyring — then of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, with President Oaks as its president — during the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at the start of the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
