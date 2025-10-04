President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Introduction’

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, opened the Saturday morning session of October 2025 general conference. The following is a summary of what he said.

Meeting as the Church mourns the death of President Russell M. Nelson, President Oaks spoke as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve.

The conference goes forward with speakers and music assigned by President Nelson after months of preparation. The only additions are his introductory explanation and his speaking in place of President Nelson in the closing session on Sunday afternoon.

“This is the first time in about 75 years that a Church president has died a few days before a general conference. … President Nelson understood the value of general conference to provide direction to the Saints in the coming months. We honor him by following the planned conference schedule he approved.”

In this time of grief, Church leaders have already paid tribute to President Nelson before general conference meetings and scheduled his funeral as soon as possible after conference.

“Since all of us who have been assigned to speak in general conference would like to devote our assigned time to paying a personal tribute to President Nelson, we have therefore asked that all our conference speakers hold any such tributes to a minimum, deferring elaborate tributes for the funeral, which we have already begun to plan.

“My own brief tribute — suitable to this conference and to the tributes we have already paid — is this: I love President Russell M. Nelson and I have learned more about the gospel and gospel leadership from my long friendship and association with him than from any other leader I have personally known. He is our model as a servant and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

