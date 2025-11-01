‘Remember and reflect’: Resources to support study of October 2025 general conference messages

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, general authorities and audience members stand and sing a hymn during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Just nine days after October 2025 general conference, President Dallin H. Oaks — the newly set-apart Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — testified that the Lord speaks through His servants.

“I know beyond any certainty in my life that this is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, restored with the fullness of the gospel that God has chosen to reveal in this dispensation of the fullness of time and led by His prophets to the present day,” he said.

He bore witness of the teachings of the late Church President Russell M. Nelson: “We have much work to do to fulfill the challenges he has given us. And there is more yet to come.”

Seven years earlier, President Nelson — as he closed his first general conference as Prophet — invited listeners to take what they’d felt moving forward.

“I exhort you to study the messages of this conference frequently — even repeatedly — during the next six months.” He added, “Your desire to obey will be enhanced as you remember and reflect upon what you have felt these past two days.”

‘Remember and reflect’

To help individuals and families “remember and reflect” on the most recent general conference, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. These articles are intended to support study of general conference messages and invitations.

Resources for each message include:

About this talk

Outline

Reflection questions

Speaker quotes

Reference scriptures

Invitations and promises

Stories

From the footnotes

Additional resources

Recent conference talks on the topic

Short biography about the speaker

Quotes and outline sections also have video clips to hear the speaker’s teachings and to share quotes with others. It’s recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

Similar study resources have been created for general conference in October 2024 and in April 2025.

This page will be updated in the coming days as more articles are published.

Saturday morning session

Saturday afternoon session

Saturday evening session

Sunday morning session

Sunday afternoon session

