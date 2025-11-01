Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Members

‘Remember and reflect’: Resources to support study of October 2025 general conference messages

See quotes, summaries, videos and other resources on October 2025 general conference messages to ‘remember and reflect upon what you have felt’

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, general authorities and audience members stand and sing a hymn during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Joel Randall
By Joel Randall

Just nine days after October 2025 general conference, President Dallin H. Oaks — the newly set-apart Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — testified that the Lord speaks through His servants.

“I know beyond any certainty in my life that this is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, restored with the fullness of the gospel that God has chosen to reveal in this dispensation of the fullness of time and led by His prophets to the present day,” he said.

He bore witness of the teachings of the late Church President Russell M. Nelson: “We have much work to do to fulfill the challenges he has given us. And there is more yet to come.”

Seven years earlier, President Nelson — as he closed his first general conference as Prophet — invited listeners to take what they’d felt moving forward.

“I exhort you to study the messages of this conference frequently — even repeatedly — during the next six months.” He added, “Your desire to obey will be enhanced as you remember and reflect upon what you have felt these past two days.”

‘Remember and reflect’

To help individuals and families “remember and reflect” on the most recent general conference, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. These articles are intended to support study of general conference messages and invitations.

Resources for each message include:

  • About this talk
  • Outline
  • Reflection questions
  • Speaker quotes
  • Reference scriptures
  • Invitations and promises
  • Stories
  • From the footnotes
  • Additional resources
  • Recent conference talks on the topic
  • Short biography about the speaker

Quotes and outline sections also have video clips to hear the speaker’s teachings and to share quotes with others. It’s recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

Similar study resources have been created for general conference in October 2024 and in April 2025.

This page will be updated in the coming days as more articles are published.

Saturday morning session

Saturday afternoon session

Saturday evening session

  • More resources to come

Sunday morning session

  • More resources to come

Sunday afternoon session

Related Stories
See study resources from April 2025 general conference
Download a PDF of talk summaries from October 2025 general conference
October 2025 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
Conference attendees listen during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed