Remember conference — Sister J. Anette Dennis: ‘Cheering Each Other On’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Cheering Each Other On”
- Sister J. Anette Dennis | First counselor in the Relief Society general presidency
- Saturday evening session of October 2025 general conference.
- Theme: Congregations and families can be gathering places to cheer each other on in their discipleship journeys.
Outline
- At the USA Masters Track and Field National Championship — a competition for seniors — 100-year-old Orville Rogers finished in last place in each of his five events. However, Orville broke five records that day. In each race, it did not matter that he finished last; the crowd overwhelmingly cheered him on.
- Families and congregations can become a gathering place to cheer each other on, help each other overcome challenges and give each other strength and encouragement without judgment. Divine strength comes from unity.
- For some, attending church may be a struggle for multiple reasons. Church meetings are meant to provide vital connections with the Lord and with each other that are needed for spiritual and emotional well-being.
- Members of the body of Christ have a responsibility to love and care for those around them. This Christlike treatment of others goes beyond families and congregations to include people of other faiths, countries, cultures and political persuasions. This requires putting oneself in others’ shoes.
- In her late 20s, Sister Dennis experienced a period of depression and was afraid of judgment she would receive from those around her. Only the Lord knows the level of difficulty in which each person is running their own race of life; therefore, He is the only one qualified to judge.
- Commit now to always help and encourage others. For those struggling: “Please don’t lose hope. Please keep going. Please stay. You do belong. The Lord needs you, and we need you.”
Reflection questions
What action can you take this week to cheer on someone around you?
How can you cultivate an environment that uplifts and encourages one another?
When were you cheered on by someone? What difference did that person’s support make for you?
How do you feel Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ cheering you on?
When was the Savior an example of charity? How can you emulate His example?
Speaker quotes
- “It is a basic human need for all of us to feel a sense of belonging, to feel that we are wanted and needed and that our lives have purpose and meaning, no matter our circumstances or limitations.”
- “Christlike love and care are higher and holier. The pure love of Christ is charity.”
- “We are here to develop Christlike attributes and eventually become like our Savior. His is not a gospel of checklists; it is a gospel of becoming — becoming as He is and loving as He does.”
Reference scriptures
- “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”
- “And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”
- “Behold, this I have given unto you as a parable, and it is even as I am. I say unto you, be one; and if ye are not one ye are not mine.”
Invitations and promises
- “There will be times in each of our lives when we will be the ones who need help and encouragement. Let’s commit now to always do that for each other. As we do, we will develop greater unity and facilitate a space for the Savior to do His sacred work of healing and transforming each of us.”
- “Wherever you live in the world, no matter how remote it may be, please always remember that your Father in Heaven and your Savior know you completely and love you perfectly.”
- “Keep your eye on the Savior. He is your iron rod. Don’t let go of Him. I testify that He lives and that you can trust Him. I also testify that He is cheering you on.”
Stories
- At a track-and-field championship for seniors, everyone cheered when 100-year-old Orville Rogers finally crossed the finish line. He finished last in each of his five events, but he actually set five world records that day — because of his age and the degree of difficulty. Just like the crowd at the championship, congregations and families can be gathering places to cheer each other on.
- In her late 20s, Sister Dennis experienced a time of deep depression that left her feeling lost. She began to question God’s existence. At this time, Sister Dennis was afraid to go to church, but she went partly for fear of being labeled “less faithful.” Instead of fearing judgment, what Sister Dennis really needed was to feel genuine love, support and understanding.
From the footnotes
- 2. One of the priorities of our presidency has been for our sisters to feel a sense of belonging at church and especially in Relief Society. I’ve had occasions to read letters and hear experiences that have saddened me.
- 6. [President Russell M. Nelson] said that “contention drives away the Spirit — every time” (“Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023 general conference). I would add that judgmental thoughts about others can drive the Spirit away as well. When we look down on others with critical thoughts, that is evidence of pride, and President Henry B. Eyring has said that “pride is the great enemy of unity” (“Our Hearts Knit as One,” October 2008 general conference).
- 14. As we follow the Savior and desire to become like Him, we will strive to see everyone the way He sees them, and as we continue to pray for the gift of charity, a sincere feeling of love and care can eventually grow in our hearts. We’ll develop a desire to “build, lift, encourage, persuade and inspire” others, not out of a sense of duty but because we are gradually becoming like our Savior (President Russell M. Nelson, “Peacemakers Needed”). Christlike ministering to others will become who we are, not just what we do.
Who is Sister Dennis?
- Sister J. Anette Dennis was sustained as first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency in April 2022. Born in Provo, Utah, Sister Dennis had been serving on the Primary general advisory council at the time of her call. She served with her husband as leaders of the Ecuador Guayaquil West Mission from 2013 to 2016.